Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop with dual screen launched in India

After the launch of Zephyrus G14, Asus has today announced the availability of its next-generation gaming laptop - the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 in India. This is the world's first gaming laptop with two screens packed into a slim body and was first announced back in April this year.

Aimed at the content creators and gamers, this laptop comes with a 14.1-inches secondary touchscreen that Asus calls as the ROG ScreenPad Plus. This secondary display, keyboard layout and the trackpad positioning were first seen in Asus’s Zenbook Pro Duo that was launched last year.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes loaded with the latest gaming tech out of the box. It is available with a 10th generation Intel Core i9 -10980HK processor coupled with up to NVIDIA 2080 super graphics card. The lower end variant is available with Intel Core i7 10875H processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU.

The laptop comes with m16GB or DDR 4 RAM and support expansion up to 48GB memory. You also get up to 1TB M.2 SSDs with RAID 0 support. It comes with a chiclet type keyboard with per-key RGB lighting and a large 90Wh battery to power these top of the line hardware present on the laptop.

In terms of the display, the primary display on this laptop is a 15.6-inch screen. It is available in two different choices - a touchscreen 4K IPS panel or a 1080p display with 300MHz refresh rate. The display on this laptop is factory calibrated for accuracy across 100% of the Adobe RGB colour space, claims Asus.

The secondary display is a 14.1-inches touch-enabled display that sits on top of the keyboard. It is tilted at 13-degrees for better ergonomics and fulfils the alternate display requirement of creators and gamers. Asus has placed two 4W speakers that are housed under this elevating display.

You have Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 present onboard for wireless connectivity. Other connectivity options include - 1 Gen 2 USB Type C with Thunderbolt 3 and Power Delivery 3.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm Microphone-in jack, Mic and an RJ45 LAN port.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 price in India

There is no prize for guessing that this laptop will not be cheap by any stretch of the imagination. The retail price ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 starts at Rs. 279,990 and is available to purchase from Asus’s exclusive stores and ROG stores. It can also be bought from major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The company is also bundling a few goodies with the laptop which includes - ROG Gladius 2 wired gaming mouse, ROG Delta gaming headphones, a bag and since the laptop doesn't come with a built-in webcam, the company is offering an external webcam along with the laptop.

