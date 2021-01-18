Asus may skip the number 4 and launch the ROG Phone 5 instead

Asus’s next gaming phone launch is around the corner. And going by the recently leaked campaign poster it looks like that the Taiwanese company may reveal the launch date any time now.

However, that hasn't stopped the specs from leaking and we continue to get more inputs about how the brand wants to keep up its sleeve right till the launch day itself. In continuation to the tradition, we have got something extremely interesting about the upcoming Asus ROG phone 4….or at least that’s what we thought it might be called, all along.

Folks at 91mobiles have come across a live image of the upcoming device where the phone has a number 05 mentioned on the back suggesting that the successor of the ROG Phone 3 could come with a ROG Phone 5 moniker.

Snapdragon 888 phones: which handsets will benefit from the next-gen features?

Snapdragon 888 phones in India: Everything you need to know

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

The fact that in Taiwan and China, the number 4 is considered to be unlucky. We’ve seen smartphone makers like OnePlus and others skipping the digit 4 from their lineup and hence it won’t be very surprising that Asus may also follow suit. Though we can’t confirm this yet and will have to wait for official communication around this.

Asus ROG Phone 4 specifications (expected)

Also looking at the live image that shows the rear panel of the alleged device, it seems that Asus has gone with the formula of “if it ain't broke, don't fix it?” and has decided to not experiment with the design of the ROG Phone 3, though with minor tweaks here and there.

Apart from the name, the report also talks about some of the key specifications of the upcoming phone and that’s where you can see the Asus has gone for the kill. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with the primary one being a 64-megapixel sensor. One can also spot a red coloured button in the image, though it is not clear as to what it is supposed to do.

What we already know, from the previous leaks, is that the ROG Phone 4 or 5, whatever it may be called as, with a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, Snapdragon 888 coupled with 8GB of RAM, and runs Android 11 out of the box. The phone could also launch with an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate in the tow.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!