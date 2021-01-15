Asus ROG Phone 4 teaser campaign goes live

The Asus ROG Phone's existence has officially been confirmed. The company has now pushed out a teaser on Weibo in China. There were rumors and leaks abound of the Asus ROG Phone 4 which included the specs as well.

The new campaign of the Asus ROG Phone 4 shows only the silhouette of the smartphone against a star formation. The ROG logo on the top left gives it away. Besides this the ROG Phone 4 was also apparently spotted on GeekBench database. Its HTML5 test page was also noticed.

Asus ROG Phone 4: Leaked specs

Before the Weibo listing of the teaser emerged the Geekbench listing showed an Asus phone with a model number ASUS_I005DA equipped with 8GB of RAM and GeekBench scores of 1081 for single-core and 3584 for multi-core. It showed that the phone is powered by an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz and is running on Android 11 operating system.

The listing also hints at the presence of Snapdragon 888 chipset, thanks to the codename Lahania that is present in the listing. While the GeekBench listing shows the device with 8GB of RAM, however, in all probability there will be multiple variants of the device with more RAM.

The same device with model number ASUS_I005DA running on Android 11 has been spotted on HTML5 test page suggesting that the phone may come with 412 x 933px screen size.

Both these listings suggest that this new flagship Asus phone is in the advanced stage of development, however, they do not clearly specify if this is indeed the ROG phone we’re looking at. However, a quick check at the model numbers of both ROG Phone 3 (ASUS_I003DA) and Zenfone 7 series (ASUS_I002D) suggests that this could indeed be a device in the ROG Phone lineup.

