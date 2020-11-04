Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRONYM special edition gaming laptop in India

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has launched a special edition of the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop in India. This laptop, created in collaboration with ACRONYM, a technical apparel design agency, retains its core as one of the most compact yet powerful gaming laptops.

Carrying the legacy of the already launched Zephyrus G14, the ACRONYM edition comes with AniMe Matrix with eight--custom ACRONYM-designed animations and is coupled with a custom ACRONYM Air Pak laptop sleeve along with a custom-designed box to complete the experience.

This special edition of ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop comes in carbon black colourway and has a unique keyboard design to go with the theme.

ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM special edition specifications

The special edition laptop retains the 14-inch display offering quad HD resolution at 2560 x 1440 pixels. The IPS-level display is Pantone validated for colour accuracy and covers 100% sRGB colour gamut. It boasts an Adaptive Sync variable refresh rate technology to offer enhanced gaming experience.

The laptop is made out of magnesium alloy along with Aluminum offering it strength while keeping the overall weight of the laptop at just 1.7 Kgs. Powering the laptop is an 8-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS CPU which coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060- MaxQ GPU makes it ideal for all-round usage.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Asus) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Asus) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Asus)

What makes the laptop unique is the AniMe Matrix that covers the entire lid of the laptop. While the regular G14 only has the AniMe Matrix that is present on just one section of the lid. In terms of storage and memory, the laptop comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM special edition runs on 64-bit Windows 10 out of the box and comes with MSD office 2019 preinstalled.

ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM special edition price and availability

The ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM special edition is priced at Rs. 199,000 in India and is available in a Carbon Black colour option. It is available to purchase from ROG experience stores and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart apart from multi-brand stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.