Asus introduces the world’s first convertible gaming laptop ROG Flow X13

Asus has introduced new gaming laptops in India and among those is the new ROG Flow X13 which is the world’s first convertible gaming laptop. Besides this, we see the new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15, and ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops.

These new laptops feature the AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors. The ROG Flow X13 comes with a detachable eGPU (XG Mobile) support, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. Besides the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 9 5900HX processors the laptops feature Nvidia GeForce GPUs as well.

ROG Flow X13: Details

The ROG Flow X13 comes in a compact 13-inch 1.3 kg chassis. Asus claims that it is the world’s most powerful 13-inch convertible gaming laptop which changes form freely on a 360° Ergolift hinge.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 also comes with a detachable eGPU, XG Mobile, powered with an exclusive PCIe 3.0x8 interface that boosts performance, connectivity, and power delivery. The integrated adaptor and multiple I/O ports makes Flow X13 truly flexible for gamers.

Moreover, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making ROG Flow X13 versatile to meet demanding workloads and multitasking, with tilted 13° for comfortable viewing. However, the XG Mobile version will be available in the coming few months. ROG Flow X13 is currently available on Flipkart and other retailers with prices starting at Rs 1,19,990.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and Zephyrus Duo 15: Details

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop comes with the built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display making multitasking easy and features optimized apps that for an enhanced workflow.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 features a sturdy design even machined down to ultrathin sizes, that keeps the chassis lightweight and portable. The durable magnesium-aluminium lid and deck protect the device against bumps and knocks, making it perfect for worry free portability.

It features a 180° ErgoLift hinge that opens up more viewing angles than before. The new Zephyrus G15 edition offers 5% smaller footprint than previous generations enabling an 85% screen-to-body ratio with super slim bezels. It features the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 are both available on Amazon, Flipkart and other retailers. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is priced starting at Rs 2,99,990 while the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 has been priced starting at Rs 1,37,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Details

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an aesthetically designed compact size laptop that easily slips into conventional laptop bags and backpacks. It is the first gaming laptop to integrate a fingerprint sensor and to utilize an SSO power button (single sign on).

ROG Zephyrus G14 is also the first ROG laptop to feature an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle, enhancing cooling. The laptop features an AniMe Matrix displayand each LED emits a white glow. It comes with the newest 7nm AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile processor and VIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

It is currently available on Amazon and Flipkart among other retailers and has a price starting at Rs 94,990.