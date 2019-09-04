Asus adds three new and affordable laptops to its VivoBook series in India

Asus has announced three new laptops in its VivoBook series in India. These are the VivoBook 14 (X403), VivoBook 15 (X509) and VivoBook 14 (X409) and are targeted at the entry-level notebook segment.

The new VivoBook laptops are based on 8th generation Intel processors and carry Full HD displays along with having a sturdy built and portable profile. Here are the detailed specifications of the three VivoBook laptops.

Asus VivoBook 14 (X403): specifications and price

The VivoBook 14 (X403) features a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with minimal, 4.1mm-thin bezels surrounding it. This gives it an 87% screen-to-body ratio and offers unhindered viewing experience.

It is powered by 8th gen. Intel Core i5-8265U processor with Intel HD Graphics 620 and is further paired with 8GB DDR3 RAM along with 512GB PCIe storage.

I/O ports include a USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, Audio combo jack, HDMI, SD card reader and a DC jack. There are two stereo speakers onboard the VivoBook 14 with audio tuned by SonicMaster.

The biggest highlight of this laptop is that it comes with a 72Wh Li-Po 4-cell battery and Asus claims upto 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The VivoBook 14 measures 16.5mm thin and weighs close to 1.3Kg.

Asus VivoBook 14 (X403) is priced at Rs 54,990 and comes in Silver Blue colour. It can be purchased from Amazon India and from major offline retailers.

Asus VivoBook 14 (X409): specifications and price

Asus VivoBook 14 (X409) also comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, however with standard bezel size which gives a 77.5% screen-to-body ratio. It comes in two flavours-- either with 7th gen. Intel Core i3-7020U chipset or with 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

This notebook supports upto 12GB RAM with an option between PCIe SSD upto 512GB or 2.5-inch HDD upto 1TB. It also carries the same integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 as the VivoBook 14 X403 above, but users have an option to go for discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX230 graphics chip.

I/O ports consists of a USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, one microSD card slot, HDMI , an Audio combo jack and a DC in jack.

Unlike the X403, the X409 is fitted with a smaller 32Whr 2-cell Li-ion battery. It is slightly thicker at 23.1mm and weights 1.6Kg.

The VivoBook 14 (X409) is available in Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colour options and is priced at Rs 32,990 for the Core i3 variant and Rs 44,990 for the Core i5 model.

Asus VivoBook 15 (X509): specifications and price

The VivoBook 15 (X509) has three SKUs with 8th gen. Intel Core i7-8565U chipset being deployed on the top-tier model. The base variant is powered by 7th gen. Intel Core i3 chipset and the other variant with 8th gen. Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

This is paired with upto 12GB RAM and storage options support upto 512GB SSD or upto 1TB HDD.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio. I/O ports remain the same as on the VivoBook 14 (X409) as does the battery capacity at 32Whrs. The laptop is 22.9mm at its thickest point and weighs 1.9Kg.

Asus VivoBook 15 (509) is priced at Rs 30,990 for the Core i3 model, Rs 42,990 for the Core i5 model and Rs 59,990 for the top-end Core i7 variant. It comes in Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colours and is available on Amazon India and across major offline retailers in India.