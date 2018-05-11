Apple Watch Series 3 LTE officially go on sale in India through Reliance Jio, Airtel

The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support has finally launched in India in partnership with Reliance Jio and Airtel. Apple’s new wearable has been launched in two variants, a smaller 38mm watch with a Rs 39,080 price tag and a larger 42mm watch for Rs 41,120.

Even though the smart watch has in-built LTE support, users will still need a iPhone to make it work. Once the watch and smartphone have been connected, the Apple Watch can function as a standalone device. It can do so because the e-SIM inside the Apple Watch Series 3 allows the same number to be functional on both devices. It’s same reason why the watch needs to be launched in alliance with network carriers.

The watch is water resistant in depths up to 50 meters, and has a barometric altimeter to measure elevation. It runs on a dual-core processor and wireless chip. According to Apple, the watch can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Availability

JioEverywhereConnect is a new service being launched by Reliance Jio, specifically tailored for the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE. iPhone users can avail this service for free according to the company.

Airtel, on the other hand, is offering flat Rs 5,000 off to customers looking to buy the new Apple watch if they do it using an ICICI bank credit card. It’s only valid for online transactions made from airtel.in/onlinestore. EMI transactions and purchases through other portals won’t be eligible for this offer.

If Vodafone or Idea Cellular customers want to use the Apple Watch they’ll have to opt for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) to attain e-SIM connectivity.

Before the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, the iPhone could only deliver notifications to the Apple Watch using bluetooth. This required a certain level of proximity to the phone. But, with LTE connectivity, even if users leave the phone at home, the Apple Watch can make calls, receive them and allow app functionality.