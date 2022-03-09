India pricing and availability of Apple's iPad Air with M1 chip revealed

Audio player loading…

Apart from giving the affordable and tiny iPhone SE 2022 a performance boost, Apple has also announced the all-new iPad Air 5 , Mac Studio and the Studio Display at its first event of the year.

While the iPhone SE 2022 got the A15 Bionic chipset, the fifth-generation iPad Air gets a massive upgrade under the hood as well. It will now come with Apple’s M1 chipset making it the most powerful iPad Air, ever.

Apple says that the new iPad Air is 2X faster than the predecessor which had the powerful A14 Bionic chipset at its core. Mind you, the A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12 lineup and is still among the most powerful mobile chipsets in the market.

(Image credit: Apple)

Additionally, Apple has announced the new powerhouse – Mac Studio that comes equipped with the M1 Ultra chipset. This new chipset is created by connecting a couple of M1 Max chipset making it eight times faster than Apple’s M1 chipset. Last but not least the Studio Display was also announced at the event.

iPad Air 2022, Mac Studio and Studio Display price in India and availability

The new iPad Air comes in a couple of storage variants. The base variant gets 64GBof onboard storage while the top-end variant has 256GB of storage. The iPad Air comes in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. The iPad Air 2022 comes in five colour options – Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Blue and Starlight.

Pre-orders for the iPad Air 2022 in India start from March 11, and it will be available to purchase starting March 18. The pricing of the latest iPads in India is as below

Price of Apple iPad Air 2022 in India Storage Wi-Fi Only Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB Rs. 54,900 Rs. 68,900 256 GB Rs. 68,900 Rs. 82,900

The price of Mac Studio in India starts at Rs. 189,990 for the M1 Max variant while the one powered by the M1 Ultra starts at Rs. 389,990. It is the price of the Mac Studio with minimum configurations and the price will go up as you customize the computer. The Max Studio is up for order in India and is expected to get delivered before the end of the month – in case you order one today.

The Studio Display is available at a starting price of Rs. 159,900 with standard glass and the one with Nano Texture is priced at Rs. 189,900.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air 2022 specs and features

The new iPad Air 2022 comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone and an anti-reflective screen. The touch ID scanner has made its way back to the iPad Air and this time around it’s built right into the power button.

The design of the iPad is similar to the iPad Pro lineup, and it comes with support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil.

Powering the new iPad is the M1 chipset from Apple offering the iPad raw power similar to the MacBooks. This is an important update as it not only makes the iPad more powerful and versatile but will also give digital creators a much-needed performance boost.

iPad Air 2022 gets a 12MP wide-angle camera at the front compared to the 7MP sensor present in its predecessor. This upgrade in camera allows Apple to include FaceTime Center Stage - which keeps you centered in video calls. The 12MP camera sensor remains unchanged.

Last but not the least, the new iPad Air comes with USB Type C for wired connectivity and charging. While this is not only adopting universal charging standards, Apple also says that the USB Type C port is 2x faster than the previous generation.