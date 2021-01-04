AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart TVs launched in India

AmazonBasics, a brand owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, has silently launched two new Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India. The AmazonBasics 4K smart TVs come in two size variants - 50-inch and 55-inch.

AmazonBasics is a brand that is well known for its electronics supplies, accessories and home goods. The brand new AmazonBasics smart TV range offers 4K LED panel, built-in Amazon Fire TV OS, Dolby Atmos, Dolby vision and more.

These are entry-level 4K TVs and are already available on Amazon. With this launch, the AmazonBasics smart TVs will take on brands like Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and iFFALCON. With e-commerce segment growing at a rapid pace in India, Amazon is throwing its hat in the TV segment with its own set of smart TVs.

(Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features and specs

As said earlier, the major difference comes in terms of the screen size. You get a 50-inch and 55-inch panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), 60Hz refresh rate, and 178° viewing angle. The display on both smart TVs are A+ grade LED panel with support for Dolby Vision content as well as HDR 10 + HLG support. Amlogic 9th generation imaging engine takes care of processing. Other features include anti-aliasing, dynamic contrast, and dynamic backlight.

As for the audio, the TVs come with in-built 20W speakers and supports Dolby Atmos audio as well. For connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports, and an IR Port. As the name suggests, these TVs come with Fire TV OS built-in which is basically Fire TV Stick built-in to the TV itself. This is also a feature we’ve seen on some of the budget TVs like Onida previously. The Fire TV OS supports all the major OTT apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. Apart from that, you can also install over 5,000 apps from the App Store.

Furthermore, you also get support for Alexa and Alexa voice controls which can be used to perform quick tasks, control smart devices, or just get your queries answered. The TVs are powered by a quad-core Amlogic chipset clocked at 1.95GHz and coupled with MaliG31 MP2 GPU. Some of the smart features include display mirroring, reminders and timers, parental control, data monitoring, Wi-Fi, and a smart remote.

Pricing and availability

The Made in India AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50-inch model costs Rs 29,999 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 34,999. The smart TVs are already available on Amazon.