Amazon releases Amazon Prime Video app for Mac - At long last

Finally, the Amazon Prime Video app is available in the Mac App Store as a native macOS app. Prime Video subscribers, with Mac devices who hitherto watched Amazon Prime Video content via the browser route, can now stream the content through the app or download it to watch later.

The Amazon Prime Video app for macOS has all its standard features including native Picture-in-Picture support as well as AirPlay support. It allows for in-app payments for rentals as well as on-demand content. This means users need not switch to the browser to complete the payments.

Can be synced across platforms

Other features in the app include keeping track of what users are watching and where they are in a TV series or movie so that it can be watched on one device and then continued seamlessly on another.

The sync is across Amazon Prime Video apps on other platforms, too.

It also supports Spatial Audio for AirPods Pro/Airpods Max.

Amazon Prime Video for macOS also provides support for its live sports, including the popular English Premier League and Thursday Night Football.

Amazon Prime Video for macOS is available on the Mac App Store as a free download. It is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later.

Needless to say, an Amazon Prime subscription is needed to view the streaming content.

Going through the responses to the new app, one can see that a majority of people who have used the app feel the options for download and the streaming quality is a welcome one. But there have been complaints about the UX, which is not exactly surprising.

Now that Amazon has come up with its app on the Mac App Store, it is a signal for its competitors like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO to follow suit. For the now, it is all advantage Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime recently has introduced an interesting feature that will let users select and share 30-seconds clips from its original shows. This is like going a step ahead of Netflix which hosts pre-cut clips into a separate tab called Fast Laughs.