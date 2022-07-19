Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange up for grabs

Audio player loading…

iQoo has launched the Maverick Orange colour variant of its Neo 6 performance flagship in India at Rs 33,999 for the 12+256GBvariant. This model will however be available on sale only from Amazon Prime Day 2022 India. That's right, from July 23, on iQoo e-store and on Amazon.in.

Manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility, the iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange has a Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, HDR 10+ certification, 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz instant touch sampling rate and 4D game vibation with X-axis linear motor.

The mobile phone also features a 4700mAh battery, 80W FlashCharge tech, 64 MMP OIS main camera and gets two years of android and three years of monthly security updates. iQoo says its Neo series will evolve alongside Gen Z by identifying their needs and offering cutting-edge technological innovation and features.

(Image credit: iQoo)

About the company

iQoo, short for "I Quest On and On", is a global smartphone brand that claims to have been created to deliver a unique experience to young, technology-savvy consumers under-served by the current smartphone market. In India, iQoo has over 650 service centres to offer a seamless aftersales experience to customers.