Vivo TWS Air buds to debut alongside Vivo S15 series in China

Audio player loading…

Vivo is prepping up to launch three new products in China in a couple of days - Vivo S15, S15 Pro, and Vivo TWS Air. The brand took it to Weibo to share the details of the upcoming mid-range smartphones. It has a box-like design with flat edges and a punch hole cut out at the middle of the screen for the placement of the front camera.

The power button and the volume rockers are placed at the right spine of the smartphone. On the back, it has a shiny design with a rectangular camera module placed at the top left corner. On the other hand, the base variant will be shipped in three different colours including Gold, Black, and Blue.

Vivo S15 series, TWS Air details

(Image credit: GSMArena)

As for the specifications, it has been revealed that the base variant, Vivo S15, will get a 6.62-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be most probably powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone will be competing with other devices like the OnePlus 9R, Realme GT Neo 2 5G, etc. There are possibilities that the smartphone will have a 12GB RAM variant too.

In terms of optics, the device may flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It might draw power from a 4700 mAh battery along with 80W fast charging support.

Coming to the Pro variant, it will get a 6.56-inch AMOLED curved glass display with the same refresh rate as the base variant. It will boast a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The device will give a tough competition to the recently launched OnePlus 10R as they both run on the same chipset. The smartphone is said to get a 64MP primary snapper and a 50MP secondary snapper.

All other details regarding both the devices are still under the wraps. Readers will get to know about that once smartphones hit the market.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

Not only this but Vivo is also going to launch new earbuds carrying the moniker Vivo TWS Air. Leaks suggest that they will weigh around 3.5g individually and pack 14.2mm audio drivers. The design of the case is quite similar to what we have seen in the past in the case of Realme Buds Air 3.

The Vivo TWS will be available in two colour options - Black and White. We can't say anything about the audio quality and battery backup as of now. Talking about the pricing, speculations are that these buds will be priced under Rs 5,000 when they reach India.

Upcoming phone launches in India for May 2022: Specs, launch date, and price