Amazon Great Indian Mobile survey confirms what we all suspected all along

A country like, which is generally price-conscious as its middle-class segment is substantial, was believed to be more inclined towards smartphones in the mid-range price point (Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000). Now, the Amazon's 'Great Indian Mobile Survey' has confirmed this long-held belief.

The survey, carried out by Amazon.in on its mobile category page, said 37% of its respondents were looking to buy a mid-range smartphone between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.

The survey had more than 10,000 respondents and were from tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities and towns of India.

With the festive season all set to begin in India, Amazon attempted the the Great Indian Mobile Survey to understand the customer's preferences.

Amazon India's Director, Mobile Phones and Televisions, Nishant Sardana, said: "The findings revealed interesting insights from thousands of customers across various demographics of the country. We use these insights and continue to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the best-in-class smartphones and accessories across price points for customers".

Top brands continue to hold sway

Then again, there is no real surprise among the brands that are deemed most preferred by the buyers. Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus were the top brands, with over 24% of respondents looking to buy Samsung phones followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus.

According to the survey, Redmi Note 10 Series, OnePlus Nord Series (Nord 2, Nord CE), OnePlus 9 Series and Samsung M21 and other Galaxy M series were the most in demand among the respondents.

But what are the customers looking for in a smartphone? Well, the survey said performance, camera, battery capacity, display quality (in this order) were the clinchers purchase decisions.

Further, the respondents also felt display type (LCD, AMOLED) and display resolution (HD+, FHD+, QHD+) to be more important than display refresh rates.

More than 54% of respondents were interested in a 5G-compatible phone. Demand for bigger battery phones is also a thing to note. More than 46% respondents said they would opt for phones with 5000mAh – 6000mAh battery.

In terms of financial sops, more than 31% of respondents said they were looking forward to buying phones on Instant bank Discount. Over 21% of respondents were interested in exchange offers and 20% respondents said they would take the the No-Cost-EMI route.