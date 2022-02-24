Amazon finally brings 2nd Gen Echo Buds to India

Audio player loading…

Amazon has announced the availability of Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen in India making them the first-ever wearable audio accessories launched by the company in India.

The highlight of these true-wireless earbuds is that they come with support for Active Noise Cancellation and in-built support for Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa apart from Google Assistant and Siri.

The Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen comes in two different variants – one with wireless charging support and one with just wired charging. The buds come in a single black colour option and are available at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 in India. The company is offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1000 on both variants for a limited time.

Amazon brings 2nd Gen Echo Buds specifications and features

The second-gen Echo Buds were first introduced in the US back in May last year and have been gradually launching in various international markets before making their way to India. As the name suggests, these are the second iteration of TWS earbuds by the company and boasts improved noise cancellation even though they are 20 per cent smaller than the original buds.

The all-new Amazon Echo Buds will also have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and Alexa built-in. Interestingly, the Echo Buds 2 come with a smile logo on each earbud. Explaining the reason behind this , the company’s Head of Audio said that people kept putting them in wrong. “Having that smile logo actually helps them say, ‘OK, this is the right way this goes in there’ and it helps orient the microphone towards your mouth while still being subtle,” he told TechRadar in an interview.

The bundled mobile application for iOS and Android helps users customize the audio output as per their preference and the battery on the buds is rated to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback and up to 15 hours with the extra juice in the charging case.

The buds are powered by Amazon’s custom chipset, that as per the company, is not only more efficient but also handles the voice commands seamlessly. For example, you can simply ask Alexa to turn on Active Noise Cancellation by saying “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation” in case you do not feel like fidgeting with the app on your phone.