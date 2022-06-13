Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch with an AMOLED display debuts in India

Audio player loading…

Amazfit has been trying its best to make an impact in the Indian smartwatch market with the continuous launch of its wearable range. Now, the brand is back with another device named Amazfit Zepp E smart smartwatch. It is available in the market near the price range of Rs 10,000.

A major highlight regarding the wearable is that it offers an AMOLED display along with a durable battery which makes it perfect for long-term use. Not only this, but the smartwatch is available in two shapes and sizes, including a square and circular dial.

As for the pricing, the Amazfit Zepp E is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 8,999. One can purchase the device via Amazon and the official website of Amazfit. One thing to note here is that the original price of the watch has been listed as Rs 14,999 on Amazon. High chances are that the price of the product will be increased in the future.

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch specifications

The Amazfit Zepp E circular dial has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, and the square dial variant has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display. Both the variants of the wearable come with an Always-on display. Amazfit has tried its best to offer a premium look to the smartwatch with the black 3D curved bezel-less glass.

For navigation, the watch features a side button. It includes 11 sports modes, including treadmill, skiing, freestyle, climbing, walking, trail running, outdoor cycling, and a lot more. In terms of health monitoring features, the device gets a SpO2 sensor and a 24x7 heart rate sensor.

The Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch can also help you in keeping a tab on the sleep stages like light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) too. The wearable draws power from a 188mAh battery that supports magnetic pogo pin charging. As claimed by the company, the smartwatch can go on for around seven days once charged completely.