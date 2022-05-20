Amazfit GTR 2 with AMOLED display, 90 sports modes launched in India

Audio player loading…

Amazfit has refreshed its premium smartwatch section in India with the launch of the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch. The major highlight of the recently launched wearable is the inclusion of an AMOLED display along with a Bluetooth calling feature.

As for the design, the smartwatch comes with a circular dial and two rotating crowns. The latest offering by Amazfit is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 11,999. The watch will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 10,999 on the first day of its sale.

The sale of the wearable is scheduled to start on May 23. It will be exclusively available on the official website of Amazfit and Flipkart. The smartwatch will be shipped in two different colour options - Black and Grey.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications and features

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display along with a 3D curved glass. The screen of the wearable is protected with the 3D Corning Gorilla glass and fingerprint-free coating. It offers more than 50 watch faces to choose from along with Quick Access app customizations.

The health monitoring features in the wearable are a heart rate sensor, sleep quality monitor, physical activity tracker, Personal Activity Intelligence, etc. In addition, the wearables will have more than 90 sports modes. The smartwatch comes with a waterproof 5 ATMs.

The Amazfit GTR 2 includes 3GB of local music storage along with haptic vibration feedback for calls and notifications. Other than that, the wearable also gets a wear detection feature that will lock the watch to protect your privacy. Furthermore, you can also add a password for extra security.

The smartwatch is based on the Zepp OS and supports all the devices running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. The wearable is powered by a 471mAh battery and gets charged in a time period of two hours. Once charged completely, the smartwatch can go on for 6 days when used extensively and for about 11 days when used moderately.