Amazfit Verge Lite gets a permanent price cut in India

Chinese wearable brand Huami has had a decent run in India thanks to its budget-focused smartwatch-styled fitness trackers under the Amazfit brand. The company has an impressive portfolio of smart fitness trackers across the price gamut that has helped Amazfit become a category leader in India already.

It has now announced that the Amazfit Verge Lite, known for its long battery backup, will get a permanent price cut and the watch which was available for Rs. 6,999 is now available to purchase for Rs. 4,999 from Flipkart and the official Amazfit online store.

Amazfit Verge Lite features and specifications

First introduced in August last year, the Verge Lite comes with a 1.3 -inch circular dial that comes with a Gorilla Glass 3 protected AMOLED display. Among the key sensors present in the Verge lite are PPG heart rate sensor, 3 multi-axis acceleration sensor, and ambient light sensor.

This GPS+Glonass equipped smartwatch comes with Bluetooth version 5 for wireless connectivity and the inbuilt 390 mAh li-polymer battery offers up to 20 days of battery back-up. It is ideal for outdoor activities as it comes with an IP68 certification making it dust and water-resistant.

The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite comes in two distinct colour options: Shark Grey and Snowcap White and supports devices running Android 4.4 and higher or iOS 9.0 and higher. Though unlike a regular Wear OS smartwatch or Apple watch, the Verge Lite can only show smartphone notifications and does not have an option to install third-party applications.