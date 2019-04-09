ACT Fibernet launches ACT Stream TV 4K device in India

ACT Fibrenet today launched its first consumer product- the Android-powered Stream TV 4K at an event in Bengaluru.

The Stream TV 4K aims to fulfil consumer content demands by acting as a one-stop entertainment solution. ACT has tied up with platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar and others, as well as having its own live TV channels, to bring on-demand content directly to the consumers' TV screens. Additionally, the device comes with built-in Chromecast, allowing you to stream content from one device to another.

Key features of the ACT Stream TV 4K

4K device with Dolby Passthrough - Future ready to enable users experience their favourite content in its fullest.

ACT Stream TV 4K will allow streaming content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NxT and from 3000+ apps available on Google Play Store. Customers can also watch over 100 of their favourite Free to air TV channels.

Single click subscription: Customers can subscribe to premium content from existing OTT streaming partners and channels that have tied up with ACT Fibernet and pay for their subscription directly as part of their monthly bill.

Catch up TV: Customers can catch up on their favourite TV shows, matches and highlights for upto 24 hours

Powered by Android 9 Pie: Brings the power of the latest Android Pie operating system with access to over 3000 TV apps in the Google Play Store

Voice search powered by Google Assistant: Easy to search desired content and control device with voice commands powered by Google Assistant

External devices: Allows to connect hard disk, USB, joysticks, camera to view family pictures, video chat with friends or play games and more.

The box is supported with a remote-control unit for navigation and operations. It has an ergonomic design, with four quick-access keys which allow for immediate access to Netflix, live TV, YouTube, and Google Play Store.

Access to the Play Store lets users download and play over a million free and paid games, thereby using the box to enhance gaming experience as well.

Price, availability and offers

The ACT Stream TV 4K box is priced at INR 4499. It will be available with select plans and for purchase post commercial launch in May 2019. Customers can visit ACT website for purchase.

As an introductory offer, the company will provide the ACT Stream TV 4K complimentary to 5000 select customers. Additionally, customers will get a bundle of other exclusive offers including, discounted rates on the VOD apps, extended trial periods on content apps, free access to pay-per-view content, download apps from Google Play store and more.