Acer’s new Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5600H processor

Taiwanese tech company Acer has today announced the launch of an updated version of the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. This new laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5600H processor while a few days back the company had unveiled an Intel variant of the same laptop.

The new Nitro 5 comes in two different variants that can be distinguished by the presence of NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card or NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics. Other key highlights include the presence of RGB keyboard and it runs on Windows 10 OS out of the box.

Acer Nitro 5 price and availability in India

The price of the new Acer Nitro 5 starts at Rs 71,990 for the NVIDIA GTX 1650 variant while the one equipped with RTX 3060 is priced at Rs. 94,990 and is available to purchase on Flipkart, Acers online store and Acer’s exclusive brick and mortar stores starting April 9. It is available in the Obsidian Black colour option.

Acer Nitro 5 features and specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 is powered by the new Hexa-core AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H processor and comes coupled with two graphics card options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with GDDR6 VRAM or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. It draws power from a 4 cell battery that according to the company can offer up to 13 hours of backup.

It comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display boasting a refresh rate of 144Hz. For an immersive audio experience, the new Nitro 5 comes with TrueHarmony technology coupled with DTS: X Ultra that offers features optimized bass and audio clarity.

In terms of memory and storage, the Acer Nitro 5 supports up to 32GB of RAM. It has two NVMe slots for storage and can support up to 2TB SSD storage. The laptop comes equipped with two x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB Type-C Port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port with Power-off Charging. You also get WiFi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and arrow keys highlighted for easy visibility and it also comes with an HD webcam for video calls and streaming sessions.

