Acer Spin 7 5G is India’s first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 laptop

Last year, when Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform , it promised to bring the best of smartphones to laptops. India finally gets a taste of it with the launch of the Acer Spin 7.

Originally unveiled at IFA 2020 , the Acer Spin 7 is the company’s newest convertible, and also the first with 5G capabilities. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor at its heart is supposed to help make it even more portable with a smaller form factor, improved battery life and stronger connectivity.

Acer Spin 7 specs and features

(Image credit: Acer )

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin 7 is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge, which allows it to be used as a laptop or a tablet. With a sleek magnesium-aluminium alloy body, it weighs 1.4 kg and measures 15.9 mm thick. It comes with an Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity - the stylus is bundled in the box itself.

The Acer Spin 7 has a 14-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB coverage and multi-touch input. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass which has an antimicrobial coating on top.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is an octa-core processor with a max frequency of 3GHz. It is supposed to be 51% more powerful than an Intel Core i5 running at 7W TDP. There’s 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of storage onboard. With support for both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G, it can achieve theoretical download speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 is also supported.

Combined with the 56 Wh battery, Acer claims that the Spin 7 can last for up to 29 hours on a single charge, but real-life usage is likely to be much lower. As for ports, the laptop has two USB Type-C ports, one full-sized USB Type-A and a combo 3.5mm audio jack.

Acer Spin 7 pricing and availability

Launched on April 21, the Acer Spin 7 price in India is Rs 1,34,999. It will be available from Acer’s website.