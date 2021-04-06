HP Chromebook 11a with Google Assistant launched at Rs 21,999

HP has announced its new Chromebook in India, which is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor, called the HP Chromebook 11a. The convertible Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch HD Touch display.

It is available in a vibrant Indigo Blue with a matching keyboard deck and weighing just 1 kg. HP touts it as an ideal device for students with a slim form factor with long battery life offering ease of mobility.

HP Chromebook 11a: Specs and features

The HP Chromebook 11a comes with an 11-inch anti-glare screen that comes to a total of 1 million pixels. It comes with a MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor, up to 64GB of storage and 100 GB of cloud storage, also with 256GB expandable storage.

It features a MediaTek Integrated Graphics card along with the Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine. The chip has an AI processor available when an app needs it.

Along with the touch screen HD anti-glare display the Chromebook 11a comes with dual speakers and an HD camera. In terms of connectivity it includes a USB Type-A and Type-C, along with a 3.5mm audio port and a Micro SD slot.

With the Chrome OS users can access Android apps on the Google Play Store. Besides this users also get Google One member benefits which includes 100GB of storage for one year.

Users also get Google Assistant along with a battery life of up to 16 hours. The Chromebook features a textured cover which allows for an easier grip. The HP Chromebook 11a with its power and mobility has a full-size keyboard and multitouch touchpad.

The HP Chromebook 11a is available in Indigo Blue with a matte finish and a color-coordinated keyboard deck to match with the device’s lid cover.