Acer Nitro 5 with 10th gen Intel processor launched in India

Acer has announced its first 10th gen Intel Core powered gaming laptop in India. The refreshed Acer Nitro 5 features the latest-gen Intel SoC and comes in four configurations.

The Acer Nitro 5 is available in two sizes, 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch IPS. Both of them feature a Full HD IPS display with thin bezels and 80% screen to body ratio. The Acer Nitro 5 is powered by up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. It comes with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms low latency.

CoolBlast technology

The Nitro features CoolBoost technology with dual-fan system & four exhaust ports that keep the temperature under control even during the extensive gaming sessions. It increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode. On a single charge, the laptop can last up to 10 hours which is great for a gaming laptop.

You can’t say its a gaming laptop unless you have an RGB keyboard. The Nitro 5 packs in a quad-zone RGB keyboard and the dedicated NitroSense hotkey. The WASD and arrow keys are highlighted for quick actions and the keyboard offers 1.6mm travel. For audio, the machine comes with dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

It comes with dual M.2 Supporting PCIe SSD storage, and up to 32 GB RAM. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. Ports options include an HDMI 2.0 slot, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and more. The latest Gigabit Ethernet technology, the Killer E2600 will deliver excellent online experiences with low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

Pricing and availability

Nitro 5 comes with multiple storage configurations and starts at Rs 72,990 and goes up to Rs 89,990. It will be available on Acer e-store and authorized e-commerce and retail outlets.