Acer Extensa 15 with Intel i3 processor launched in India

Acer has announced its new Extensa 15 series of laptop in India specifically targeting the affordable end of the price gamut. The Extensa 15 Laptop comes with a 15.6-inches Full HD display and is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3 processor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer Extensa 15 price, specifications and features

Aimed at remote workers and online learners, the laptop comes with narrow bezels on the sides and weighs around 1.9 kgs. The laptop draws power from the latest 10th Generation Core i3 processor coupled with Intel UHD graphics.

The 15.6-inches LED-backlit TFT LCD display offering a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution comes with ComfyView and BlueLightShield technology that, the company claims, reduces blue light resulting in a comfortable view for extended working hours.

In terms of memory, the laptop comes with 4 GB DDR4 RAM that is upgradable to 12 GB and offers up to 1 TB SSD storage. In terms of wireless connectivity, the Extensa 15 comes equipped with WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5. As for the ports, the laptop has got all the aspects covered with an RJ45, two USB2.0, USB3.1 Gen1, HDMI, and a combo mic and headphone jack.

For those long official calls or for online learning classes, the Extensa 15 offers a webcam, a microphone, and two built-in stereo speakers. There is a 3-cell 36.7 Wh Li-ion battery present in the laptop that according to the company may offer up to 8 hours of backup.

The Acer Extensa 15 is priced at Rs. 47,000 in India and will be available from Acer’s E-Store and other sales channels.