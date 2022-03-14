Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi gets OTT release date - Here are the details

Audio player loading…

Abhsihek Bachchan and his OTT love seems to be continuing. The Bollywood actor's previous three films --- Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas --- all opted for direct OTT releases. As it happens, his next, Dasvi, is also skipping the theatres and is headed for a premiere on OTT.

Streamer Netflix announced today that Dasvi will stream on it from April 7.

As coincidence would have it, Dasvi's female lead, Yami Gautam Dhar, seems to prefer the OTT platforms. Her previous three releases --- A Thursday, Bhoot Police and Ginny Weds Sunny --- streamed straight on OTT platforms.

Dasvi is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Their last film together, Mimi, too premiered directly on Netflix.

Abhishek Bachchan as a politico

Dasvi is said to be political comedy, almost bordering on social satire.

Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary, while Yami Gautam Dhar will be a cop in the film. Nimrat Kaur will play the character named Bimla Devi, who is also a politico, She was last seen in Airlift that released six years back.

The film's teaser, which arrived today, shows Abhishek Bachchan character in jail. And he has decided to take 10th class board exams from inside the prison. Hence the title, Dasvi.

Dasvi is helmed by Tushar Jalota, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, who had given education-centric films in the past like Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium.

Dasvi ki pariksha ke liye Gangaram Chaudhary aur sabhi chhatron ko all the best!#Dasvi streaming from 7th April on Netflix. 📚🥵 #DasviOnNetflix @juniorbachchan @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #ManuRishiChadha @TusharJalota #DineshVijan @shobhnaYadava @LeyzellSandeep @writish pic.twitter.com/2cn7x37OrAMarch 14, 2022 See more

Abhishek, in the teaser, is seen warning his jail mates to not make too much noise as he is starting his preparation for the 10th board exams. along the teaser, comes the poster with the tagline: "Jail Se Dasvi Karna is my right to education."

Abhishek Bachchan, it should be said, must be setting much store on Dasvi. The three previous releases of his did not create much of an impact. Especially Bob Biswas, which came with a lot of hope riding on it, as it was based on a cult character from the film Kahani.

He is hoping for pass marks with Dasvi, as it were.