5 new Indian films and series to watch on OTT platforms this week

There are many big releases this week. The gritty thriller Dhamaka is among them. But we are not putting that in our weekly list as we have gone all South India in our choice.

We have four films and a web series. The movies include the top director Lijo Jose Pellissery's sci-fi Churuli, Prabhu Deva's cop action flick Pon Manickavel, the Telugu rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor, the family entertainer Oka Chinna Family Story, and we round up with list with fantasy love story Adbhutham.

Adbhutham

Quick Details Director: Mallik Ram Cast: Shivani Rajasekhar, Teja Sajja, Satya, Tulasi, Mirchi Kiran, Shivaji Raja, Mandava Sai Kumar, Devi Prasad Language: Telugu Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: November 19, 2021.

Synopsis: The film marks the debut of Shivani, who is the daughter of the star couple Rajasekhar and Jeevitha. The expectations on this star daughter are enormous, especially after her debut vehicle in Telugu (Two States) was shelved. Apparently, she went into depression after that (her Tamil film, too, did not happen). Considering all that, you can understand that plenty is riding on the film as far as Shivani is considered. By the way, her second Telugu film, WWW, is also ready for release.

Adbhutham belongs to the fail-safe category for newcomers: Romance. It’s a cute love story that revolves around two youngsters, who, by a quirk of circumstances, get the same mobile number. As the title suggest, there is also an element of fantasy in the story.

Oka Chinna Family Story

Quick Details Director: Mahesh Uppala Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Simran Sharma, Tulasi, Naresh, Rajiv Kanakala, Getup Srinu Language: Telugu Platform: Zee5 Release date: November 19, 2021.

Synopsis: One of the endearing turns that the Telugu film industry has taken is towards enjoyable family oriented fun stories. Films like Middle Class Dreams, C/O Kanchrapalem, Jathi Ratnalu. The web series, Oka Chinna Family Story, as the title itself makes it clear, belongs to that genre.

This family drama also has a romantic angle and is suffused with humour and mirth. Basically, it is about a man and his mother embarking on an adventurous journey as they try to make a quick money to repay a huge loan. But on the way, they run into myriad interesting situations that offer food for thought and, of course, fun.

Pon Manickavel

Director: A C Mugil Chellappan Cast: Prabhu Deva, Nivetha Pethuraj, Mahendran, Suresh Menon Language: Tamil Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: November 19, 2021.

Synopsis: The name Pon Manickavel in Tamil Nadu is associated with a top police officer who went after idol smugglers in a big way. So when a film is made with the same title, the interest is naturally kindled even more. As it happens, the film features Prabhu Deva as a cop. This is his 50th film as an actor, and that is another attraction of the film.

The story is about a case in which a judge is murdered. After not making much headway in the investigation, the police force recalls a moody cop who is on a self-imposed hiatus. He has his backstory, too. This action thriller also adroitly brings in the #MeToo issue. The dancing star Prabhu Deva as a cold, standoffish cop, now that seems something to look forward to.

The film is also available in Telugu on the streaming platform.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Director: Bommarillu Bhaskar Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde Language: Telugu Platform: Aha Release date: November 19, 2021.

Synopsis: The rom-com has had a theatrical release. Though the critics didn't warm up to it much, the fans lapped it up and is said to be the biggest hit of Akhil Akkineni's career so far. The charm of this Nagarjuna and Amala's son is tailor-made for this love story. Starring the graceful Pooja Hegde opposite him, the film is about an NRI who returns to India for his marriage. In his search for the ideal partner, he falls in love with a stand-up comic. However, things go hilariously wrong along the way.

Director Bommarillu Bhaskar is most strong-footed in such stories. Gopi Sundar's music is one of the strong points of this feel-good flick.

Churuli

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Jaffer Idukki Language: Malayalam Platform: SonyLIV Release date: November 19, 2021.

Synopsis: Any film that is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has our recommendation. The man behind recent ones like Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu and Ee. Ma. Yau, now gets into the sci-fi territory. And with a dollop of murder mystery thrown in, what you have is a delectable movie that keeps you puzzled, perplexed and satisfied.

The story is about two undercover cops who set in pursuit of a criminal. But they get stuck in the village of Churuli amidst labyrinthian conundrums.

The film has a stellar cast and is Pellissery’s second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for Jallikattu. Churuli has been screened at various film festivals, including Tokyo International Film Festival and International Film Festival of Kerala.

Though the T20 World Cup is over, cricket in the form of India and new Zealand bilateral series is on. That and these films, will have your weekend sorted out in terms of entertainment on your digital devices.