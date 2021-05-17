Sony PlayStation 5 India restock: How to pre-order today

Sony PlayStation 5 is finally going for a large scale restock in India after the initial round back in January. Today at 12 noon the gaming console is going for a pre-order of restocks being made available on most retailers.

The Sony PS5 will be available for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. These retailers will have the disk version of the PS5 while the digital version will only be available on Sony Center website ShopAtSC.

The restock amount seems to be limited and stocks are expected to be swiped up instantly. Hence we suggest prospective buyers keep their fastest fingers ready. The deliveries are expected to begin on May 24 but there could be delays considering covid lockdowns going on in various states.

Regarding deliveries ShopAtSC mentions, "We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 24th May and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location. You may check your order status by contacting your allocated Sony Center."

How to pre-order PS5

Amazon

Amazon will be getting restocks of the PS5 which can be purchased by Prime as well as non-prime members. But you will need an account on Amazon, hence it is suggested that users have one created beforehand.

Users purchasing the PS5 on Amazon can avail no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most other debit and credit cards.

Check out the PlayStation 5 on Amazon.in | Flipkart Rs 49,990 | Digital Edition: Rs 39,990

Flipkart

Flipkart like Amazon will also be getting restocks of the PS5, and needs an account as well. Hence users should make an account before ordering. It offers free delivery across India.

But Flipkart does not have a spotless account and the Xbox Series X pre-order saga saw users being harassed by Flipkart Support asking them to cancel their orders. Flipkart is also offering easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. Users can get a 12% discount of up to Rs 1,800 with EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit and bank cards and 10% off up to Rs 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card (non-EMI).

Games The Shop and Prepaid Gamer Card

Bengaluru based Prepaid Gamer Card and Mumbai based Games The Shop are also getting some restocks. These providers do not need their users to create an account to buy the PS5 console, but Prepaid Gamer Card will make one for users when they checkout.

Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales were part of the first round of pre-orders of PS5 and are getting some this time as well. Though it should be noted that Reliance Digital cancelled quite a few orders of PS5 the last time much to the ire of many gamers.

Reliance Digital users need an account, but those buying from Vijay Sales will not need one.

ShopAtSC

ShopAtSC is the digital equivalent of Sony India's retail shops called Sony Centers. ShopAtSC will offer free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, or users can choose to pick up their product from the store itself. The deliveries will begin starting May 24.

Those that already bought a PS5 from their account at ShopAtSC will not be able to purchase another. It does offer no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.