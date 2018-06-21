Windows 10 has been out for a few years at this point, and with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, it now has more features than ever before.

Most people have been using Windows 10 without issue, but what happens when something does happen and you need to reinstall? And, now that Microsoft seems to be pushing updates on people who don’t want them, it might happen sooner, rather than later.

If you run into problems with your OS, you’ll need to know how to create a Windows 10 Recovery Disk, or you’ll get stuck with a very expensive paperweight. And, you can’t simply roll back to Windows 7 or 8 anymore.

Don’t worry though, we’ll show you how to create a Windows 10 recovery disk in this guide.