Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-finals online

After goals galore in the first leg, expectations are high for another absorbing encounter as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City head to the Bernabéu for this decisive semi-final second leg against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. City take a slender advantage into this game after winning a seven-goal first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week. Follow our guide on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere today.

US fans can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City with a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. Those in the UK will need BT Sport.

Real Madrid vs Man City live stream Date: Wednesday, May 4 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: The Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

A superb attacking performance from the Premier League side saw them dominate long periods of the first encounter, with Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all getting on the scoresheet.

Real nevertheless showed plenty of fighting spirit, battling from off the canvas to hit back with a double from veteran striker Karim Benzema and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior to ensure they remain very much in this tie.

Will City be left to regret not putting the semi to bed at home or can they take a significant step closer to an illusive maiden Champions League title? Read on for all the information on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

