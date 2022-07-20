Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: How to watch live the javelin event in India

Like in the Olympics, Indian athletes have not done well at the biennial World Athletics Championships, which is currently underway at Eugene, Oregon, USA. The country's sole medal in the 46-year-old event came 19 years ago at Paris (2003), thanks to Anju George's bronze-winning long jump.

But India's medal drought in Olympics was ended by Neeraj Chopra, who sensationally hurled the javelin to a distance of 87.58m, to secure a historical gold --- the first in the country's annals.

Like in the Olympics, 24-year-old Haryana-born javelin star carries the hope of the entire nation on his broad and muscular shoulders. The young sensation is in good form, but he is also up against rivals who want to prove a point or two.

Chopra's javelin qualification is slated for Friday morning (IST). Going into the championships, Chopra has made it clear that he wants to just focus on the event, and not be bothered about the distance. Chopra has been consistently facing questions about breaching the 90m mark.

Neeraj Chopra in fine fettle

The big burly athlete, however, seems well primed to take on the competition as he set a new national record of 89.94m at the Diamond League in Stockholm last month. But that fetched him only the silver medal, as Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m, walked away with the gold.

Chopra has been consistent in his three competitions in 2022 so far: Paavo Nurmi Games, Kuortane Games and Diamond League, finishing on the podium on all occasions and improving his personal best twice. At the Kuortane Games, he threw the spear to 86.69m to clinch the top prize in wet and tricky conditions. Chopra bettered his PB and national record of 88.07m (set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 last year) with a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games, which fetched him the second position.

But what of his competition? Peters, who will be in the field in Eugene, also tops this year’s best with 93.07 metres. Johannes Vetter, the 2019 bronze medallist and a 90-metre specialist, will miss the competition because of a shoulder injury. Finland’s Oliver Helander, who won gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games, will also be another medal contender. Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, and the German Julian Weber are also in the fray. Up and coming Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav will also compete alongside Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw event.

The men’s javelin qualification round, like it is always the case, is divided into two Groups – A and B. At the time of writing, it is not known into which group Neeraj Chopra has been slotted. Group A qualification starts at 5:35 a.m. IST, the Group B qualification will kick off at 7:15 a.m. IST on July 22 (Friday).

For the record, India's Annu Rani will be seen in action in women's javelin in the qualification round which begins on July 21. The women’s qualifiers too has two Groups – A and B. The women’s javelin throw Group A will start at 3:50 a.m. IST and Group B at 5:20 a.m. IST.

Should Neeraj Chopra qualify for the javelin finals - we are sure that he would - he will be again seen in action on the morning of July 24 7.05 a.m. IST.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

