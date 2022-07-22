Worried about Google tracking your location? Here is how you can disable the same

Google's services such as Maps, Drive, Gmail and Chrome etc are used by millions of users globally as well as in India - primarily because most of these are pre-installed on Android phones.

Google is capable of tracking our personal information such as search history and our location, as Google’s set of interrelated apps and services need access to various permissions.

Google uses this information, to enhance the experience of its services, such as enhancing location-based search results, tracking traffic, and storing location data for photos.

Users need to agree to the permissions for the app to work without any issue. For example, it is essential while using Maps to give the app permission to track your location data.

While it is true that these services have become an integral part of our lives, some users may be concerned about the amount of information that Google is able to track.

Though Google's services need such information to work efficiently, some users may want to disable the same because of privacy-related concerns. If you wish to do the same, you can easily disable Google’s location tracking. Here is how.

Here is how you can disable location tracking on Android for all apps

Open ‘Settings' Tap on the “Location” option Navigate to the top of the page and click on the ‘Use Location’ option to switch from ‘On’ to ‘Off’. You can turn off location tracking for all apps under this window

In case you wish to disable Google’s ‘Location History; feature you can do that as well.

Here is how you can turn off Google’s ‘Location History’ setting

Open the Settings app on your device.

Tap on “Google.”

Click on the ‘Manage your Google Account’ option.

Select the “Privacy & personalization” option.

Under the ‘Date & Privacy’ option, tap on “Location History.”

Here you will be able to turn off Location History by tapping on the option

