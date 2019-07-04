How to delete all photos from iPhone: free up space on your iPhone or iPad

If you’re looking for a fresh start, or are simply looking to free up some space on your iPhone by going the nuclear route, you can delete all of your photos from your iPhone with relative ease.

Your selfies, pictures of your cat in a Halloween costume, and all those screenshots you forgot to delete can be a thing of the past.

Needless to say, this means your photos will be gone - really gone. So consider whether this is the right option for you based on your needs. Without much further ado, lets see how to clear your photos from your iPhone or iPad.

How to delete all photos from iPhone

Open Photos app

Tap Albums

Tap All Photos

Tap Select

Tap or drag across to select photos to delete

Tap the trash can icon

Deleting photos on your iPhone

As you may expect, it all starts with the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the 'Albums' option at the bottom and then 'All Photos', which will bring up a full list of all of your snaps.

Once you're looking at your photo library, tap 'Select' in the top right. Then select individual photos for deletion or drag your finger across them to highlight them in bulk. Once you hit the 'trashcan' icon, you'll be prompted to either delete the photos or cancel.

Once you've done that, your photos will still need to be removed from the trash. Head back to 'Albums' and scroll to the bottom to find 'Recently Deleted'.

Once you choose 'Select', you can simply delete (or recover all) your photos - or individually select snaps if you prefer. If you opt to delete here, this can't be undone, so check you're 100% sure!

Using a Mac to delete all photos from your iPhone

If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem and are using a Mac, you're able to access your photos from a desktop or laptop and any changes will be mirrored on your phone.

This means if you delete them, they're gone - as long as both devices are linked to your iCloud photo library.

Head over to the Photos app on your Mac, and click any photo. Then press 'Command' and 'A' together to select them all. Then hit backspace, and they're sent to your 'Recently Deleted' section on the left side of the app.

As you can imagine, you then need to click on 'Recently Deleted', select the photos again and then permanently delete them all.

Hey presto, all of those photos are gone and you've freed up precious space on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iCloud account. Better get to making some new memories!