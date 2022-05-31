How to create and share your Avatar on Facebook and Instagram?

Facebook and Instagram keep getting new features that make the platforms more interactive. Recently, or we can say finally, the platforms have got the Avatars feature. These avatars can be used to add some sparkle to your conversations. We can say that the avatar feature of the app is identical to the Bitmoji feature of Snapchat.

As per the Meta ecosystem's Avatar, it can be used across multiple platforms by the firm, including Facebook, Instagram, and maybe WhatsApp in the near future. However, the avatar feature is a little complicated to use, so here we will help you to know how to create an avatar on Facebook and Instagram.

How to create and share the Avatar on Facebook?

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and then tap the hamburger menu at the top right corner of the screen.

On the next page, you will see the Avatars options option, tap on it and then click on next.

Tap the Get Started button and create your Avatar by selecting the skin tone, hairstyles, and other aspects.

After that, tap the Done button at the top right corner of the screen.

Your Avatar is read to be used on Messenger and Facebook now.

Note: You can use your Facebook Avatar at limited places like in your profile picture, messenger, and on your Facebook timeline. To access your Avatar in messenger, you just need to tap the smiley face, then head to the stickers button to get your avatars.

How to create your Avatar on Instagram?

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and then head to your profile.

Now, tap the hamburger menu at the top left corner of the screen and then tap on settings.

Head to the Account tab, and there you will find the Avatar section in the fifth position.

Create your Avatar the same way you did on Facebook, and then hit the Done button when you are finished.

You are good to go with your Avatar.

Note: The Instagram avatar can be used at multiple places, like in the stories you post. Furthermore, you can also use avatars to reply to the stories of others.