WhatsApp launches new sticker packs for Stranger Things fans

WhatsApp is celebrating the release of the latest season of Stranger Things by launching new stickers. They are developed by an LA-based design studio. STATE Design. The sticker pack consists of 11 GIFs from all the episodes so far but we might see more on the way.

The new sticker pack will be rolling out to all users on WhatsApp for Android, iOS and desktop today. The pack has a variety of sticker reactions from the TV show's characters. Of course, you’ll find Eleven in her angry phase from the latest season and the sweet version from season one. If you’re a fan of Mike, then you do get 3 stickers. Which is more than even Eleven has at the moment.

These sticker packs may be updated with more reactions from all of the episodes. Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 launches today on Netflix. The series finale has been split into two volumes this time. The second half will be released on July 1.

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzilFebruary 17, 2022 See more

While the sticker pack consists of only a few characters from the show, it's missing many of the key characters from the show. Including Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, and the one and only Steve Harrington. While the show has not been released at the time of this report, we do hope the designers of the sticker pack will be adding more to the collection soon.

Stranger Things season 4 returns after the Battle of Starcourt. After defeating the Mind Flayer and the demise of Billy Hargrove, Eleven, Max and the Beyers family leave Hawkins for a fresh start. The first teaser trailer of season 4 did confirm that Jim Hopper was indeed alive and is expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming episodes.

Here’s how you can download the Stranger Things sticker pack on your WhatsApp.

How to download the Stranger Things Sticker Pack

Head over to any of your chats and select the sticker icon Click the plus icon on the right corner Select the Stranger Things pack to view all the stickers or you can click on the download button in the main menu.

To use the stickers, you can head back to the main stickers. You’ll find all the stickers that are downloaded to your device in the top row. WhatsApp had previously also released sticker packs during the release of the final season of Money Heist.