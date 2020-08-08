Fall Guys tips: 8 pointers to help you take home the Crown

Another week, another battle royale. Except this time, it's a little different. UK developer Mediatonic has teamed up with Devolver Digital to launch Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a multiplayer mini-game mayhem title that sees 60 jellybean-like humanoids compete for the all elusive Crown. It's been such a big success that the Fall Guy servers have been struggling since launch.

With no shooting in sight, Fall Guys players must master platforming, teamwork, and be willing to go bold for any chance of making it through to the final round. There are 24 mini-games available on day one, from Takeshi's Castle-style obstacle courses to Mario Party survival matches all here to thrill and frustrate contestants.

The great thing about Fall Guys is its accessibility, in that anyone can pick up the game and instantly get to grips as to what's happening. Making it to the top is another thing altogether, though. That's why we've put together a guide on the essential tips and tricks to know so that you can walk away a champion. Showtime.

The art of the jump

Jumping. One of the first core mechanics to be established in video games, and after all this time you'd think we'd be good at it. Well, thanks to the Fall Guys possessing super small legs and a gangly large body, they don't jump so well, meaning every leap has to be taken with a bit of caution. One platform might look totally reachable but quickly you'll come to realize that's not the case, as you plunder into the colorful abyss.

Balance, momentum and being as close to the edge as possible are vital for landing the jump successfully. Take some time to get comfortable with the mechanics and it will serve you well in the long-run.

Dive for your life

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Similarly, to jumping, the dive is an important trait that is easily underutilized. The most obvious use is to go for that photo-finish moment as you outpace rivals across the finish line.

More practically, dives can be used to jump over hordes of crowds to get an advantage in levels like Door Dash, or even to quickly move away from keen competitors trying to ruining your day. Try jumping and diving as a combination to get ahead. In games such as Fall Ball and Rock 'N' Roll, the dive method is terrific for knocking the giant football around and scoring those crucial points.

Team up and tear down

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Many hands make light work. For better or worse, there are more than half a dozen team games in Fall Guys, in which you will be separated into different groups by color and forced to work together to progress. As tempting as it can be to lone wolf the experience, it's much smarter to work in packs and coordinate together for this level, before inevitably betraying one another in the following round.

Beam me up

Struggling to keep up with the crowd? Rotating beams might be the answer you're looking for. Across several of the footraces found in Fall Guys, there are numerous moving beams set to trip players up. These can actually be used far more effectively than just something to slow players down from advancing – and if positioned right, can hurl characters massively forward. One second you're in last position, the next you're flying over all other runners, grinning from ear-to-ear.

Alternative paths

The fastest paths might not always be the most obvious. Every course that involves sprinting to the goal has multiple ways for players to explore. Depending on the quantity that decides to venture down those specific paths, the alternative can be affected as a result and vice-versa.

The biggest culprit is Dizzy Heights, which in the final third offers up three routes: left, right and center. The center option is there to entice players to use the speed panels to get ahead, yet risk colliding with spinning blades from a fan in overdrive. Alternatively, the left and right's circling floor panels may seem the longer option on first look but more often than not will come out on top due to the high failure rate of the center path.

Social distancing

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Survival mini-games can be some of the most fun and some of the most stressful both at the same time. One thing that is hugely important throughout them all is to keep your space at all times. It’s truly painful how many times fellow Fall Guys will look to grab hold off you last second or try to knock you over just as the next obstacle is about to hit.

Stages where this precaution applies best include: Block Party, Roll Out, Jump Club, and Perfect Match. Keep your eyes open at all times. Move about when someone closes in and don't let them win.

Don't forget to grab!

Aside from jumping and diving, the customizable bean-shaped characters possess a grab function too. The mechanic is a necessity for games like Tail Tag, Royal Fumble, and Egg Scramble. Not to mention, it can be hugely useful for grabbing onto ledges when taking shortcuts (Slime Climb is a perfect example of this) or pulling yourself back up after falling short of the next platform. Additionally, it can be utilized to pull opponents back or hold them in place for maximum irritation.

The most common mistake can be found in the finale, Fall Mountain, where several players have already forgotten/weren't aware of to grab the Crown to take the all-important win – instead just jumping into the headdress. It's an easy thing to overlook but can have tragic consequences as a result.

I've gotten so many messages from people saying "Thanks to you, I knew to grab the crown in @fallguysgame!" smh i hate this damn game pic.twitter.com/Qdvm9t93GbAugust 5, 2020

Patience

In Chess, the pawns go first. That same thinking applies here, where patience can actually be the key to progressing. Tip Toe, Door Dash, and the dreaded Sea Saw, all benefit from analyzing which route to take instead of hurdling head first over the nearest obstacle.

While this sort of risk-taking is better saved for the latter stages, earlier on you just need to make sure you get through. Breathe a little. Be smart and savvy, not restless and reckless.