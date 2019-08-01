Back To School 2019 AMA (Image credit: Shutterstock) We're answering your Back to School tech questions through August 2 on Twitter in our first-ever Back to School AMA. Use #TechRadarUniversity to participate!

If you want to know how to get a student discount on MacBook and other Apple products, you’re in luck. We’ve got you covered here on TechRadar. After all, going back to school doesn't have to be so hard and so expensive.

Sure, you have to get used to your new classes, and you may need to make some major purchases. But, beyond deals on backpacks , a horde of back to school sales , Amazon Prime student discounts and Walmart’s summer clearance sale , you can also get some great student discounts on MacBooks and Apple products directly from Apple to help you cover the extra expenses.

So, if you're in the market for your next school device and want it to be a Mac, MacBook, or iPad, we have the info you need to save as much as 15% on the retail price. You can also get a discount on accessories or even get freebies with your purchases from Apple.

Apple is fairly relaxed about eligibility for its student discount deals, so as long as you're a student at school, college or university you should be able to take advantage of their deals.

Beyond that, if you’re employed as staff at an educational institution, you, too, can take partake of some stellar deals, albeit not of the same extent as your pupils of course. Instead, you’ll benefit from savings of around 6%, as opposed to the loftier 15% student discounts.

Just to give you a taste of what to expect, you can get up to $200 off Mac education pricing (with a pair of Beats headphones added on) so long as you’re a student. You can also get a 20% discount on AppleCare+.

In the UK, you can get these headphones, the 20% discount on AppleCare+ and more. And, in Australia, you can score up to AU$150 in discounts on MacBooks, iMacs and iPads.

MacBook deals from Amazon you can get right away

If you want to look elsewhere besides Apple's student discount, we've found some deals on MacBooks on Amazon that can save you some money in the US. You won't have to sign up for anything to grab these ones.

12-inch MacBook for $1,299 - $299 off

For $1,299 you can get a new MacBook loaded with a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. This model is powered by a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and is designed to be light and run cool.View Deal

Apple’s BeatsX headphones are the default selection for iPad Pro buyers

Free Beats wireless headphones

Apple has now launched its back to school promo for students in the US, UK and Europe that offers students a free set of Beats wireless headphones when they buy certain devices.

If you are a college student (or a parent of one buying for them, or a teacher), you can choose from a few options, BeatsX, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones, when you buy any new MacBook – MacBook Air , or MacBook Pro – or the iMac or Mac Pro. On the tablet front, the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also part of this deal.

The back to school offer is running in the US, UK and a large number of other European countries, namely: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Students in the US should visit Apple's back to school website to take advantage of this deal.

For UK students, there is a UK back to school website for them to get free wireless headphones.

Other great Apple back to school deals

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro, the prices start at $1,199/£1,299/AU$1,849.

The MacBook Air is not discounted in the US but can be had down under for AU$1,549.

If you're after an iPad, the iPad Pro can be bought with a student discount, with prices starting at $749/£769/AU$1,149.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is available to students for $479/AU$749.

The UK Apple website doesn't show prices until you sign in with a Uniday account. Visit the instructions from the Apple Student website for more information.

Trade in your old Mac

As one more way to save some money, Apple is offering credit on an Apple Store Gift Card when you trade in your existing Mac or tablet. This deal even includes devices from third-party brands. This credit can then be turned towards a new device - which could save you a lot of money.

Mac, HP, Lenovo and other computers can be traded in. And depending on the make, model and condition of your device, you could earn up to $1,400 in credit. US students can find out more at the Apple GiveBack website .

UK students have access to similar trade in offers. Again, the price you get depends on the make, model, and condition of the device, but you could receive up to £900 by trading in your current computer.

Australian students can get up to AU$650 in trade in as well on their devices, which of course will vary based on the make, model, and condition of the device.

If you fancy knocking some cash off your next Mac purchase, you can visit the UK Apple GiveBack website to begin.

Am I eligible for Apple's education pricing?

As long as you're enrolled in a post-secondary education (or high school) establishment, such as a college or university, and have some kind of documentation or a student ID to prove it, then you should be able to take advantage of the education discounts. Parents of students can also apply for the discounts on their children's behalf.

If you're a teacher, lecturer or other staff member at an educational institution you can apply for the discount by providing an ID card, payslip or other form of identification that proves you work there.

To make the process as smooth as possible if you're a university student, sign up online at Unidays , which is a free website that offers a number of student-only deals. All you need is your university email address that you're given when you enroll.

How to claim an Apple education discount

If you're eligible, go to the Apple For Education website, which underscores the current deals available for students and staff. Select your preferred device (such as MacBooks, iMacs and iPads), then verify your current student or staff status with Unidays. You can do this by clicking 'Get started'.

You can also visit a nearby Apple Store with your ID, or phone Apple on 0800 048 0408 in the UK, 800–692–7753 in the US or 133-622 in Australia.

Assuming you're accepted you can then go ahead and order your devices. Apple limits your purchases to one desktop per academic year, one Mac mini, one notebook, two iPads, two displays and two pieces of software with the discounts.