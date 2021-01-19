Best Google Photos alternatives in 2021

Since launching in 2015, Google Photos has solidified its place as the most popular cloud storage solution for photos and videos. More than a billion people have flocked to the service because of its ease of use, great features, and exceptional value - but what if you're looking for the best Google Photos alternative?

Google Photos is soon set to undergo a major change when its free, unlimited storage tier for “high-quality” photos and videos ends for good.

Starting in the summer of 2021, Google Photos will only provide 15GB of free cloud storage for your photos and videos. When you max this out, you’ll need to pay for more storage - and that won’t be good news for anyone who uses Google Photo purely because it’s currently completely free.

If you have a large collection of photos and videos or use other Google services under the same email as your Google Photos account, you can go over that 15GB limit pretty easily.

However, there are plenty of Google Photos alternatives out there should you like to try something else and save that 15GB of free storage for your other Google apps. In this article, we rank the top five Google Photos alternatives on the market.

The best Google Photos alternatives of 2021

1. iDrive The best Google Photos alternative Reasons to buy + Free version + Lots of storage options + Auto Camera feature Reasons to avoid - Not the most affordable around - We'd like to see the software revamped

Given that iDrive is our favorite cloud storage solution, it’s also an excellent choice for anyone who wants a place to organize their photo collections online.

If you don’t have a massive budget to spend on a photo storage app, you can always sign up for the free version of iDrive. It’ll provide 5GB of storage, which is suitable for those who don’t have a massive amount of photos to store.

But should this not be enough storage, you can upgrade to 5TB for $52.12 a year or 10TB for $74.62 a year. What’s more, as a premium account holder, you’d be able to upload and store photos from all your devices.

What we also love about iDrive is that it offers some useful features for photographers. Namely, you can use the Auto Camera feature to back up all the photos and videos stored on your device to the cloud automatically.

There’s also a facial recognition feature that can order your photos automatically, and you can sync photos on a range of linked devices. And if your data is ever wiped, you can use iDrive Express to access a physical hard drive containing all your backed-up photos and videos.

What sets pCloud apart from other Google Photos alternatives is the fact that it offers lifetime subscriptions, so you can pay one upfront fee and access this platform forever (without paying another penny).

The cheapest lifetime subscription costs $175 and provides 500GB of storage. But if this isn’t enough, you can pay $350 for 2TB of storage. If you’d prefer not to pay a large lump sum, there are annual plans available.

Just like iDrive, it’ll automatically upload your photos and videos to the cloud. And you can use pCloud to sync all your devices automatically. If you store photos on internet services such as DropBox, Facebook, Instagram, OneDrive, and Google Drive, you can also create backups via pCloud.

Another area that pCloud does an excellent job is security, providing 256-bit encryption for every file stored on its platform. You also get a range of comprehensive file management tools, including file versioning, data recovery, remote upload, online document previews, and the ability to rewind your account by 30 days.

3. Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Cloud storage for professional photographers Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Lightroom and Photoshop in a single package + Lots of storage Reasons to avoid - Not everyone will need all these editing tools

If you’re a professional photographer and are looking for a more advanced alternative to Google Photos, you should definitely check out Adobe Creative Cloud Photography .

Costing $9.99 per month, it provides access to some of Adobe’s best-known cloud solutions for photographers. With Lightroom, you can take and edit photos via intuitive mobile, desktop, and web software. And once you’ve finished editing your photos, you can automatically save them to the cloud.

This plan also comes with Adobe Photoshop for desktop and iPad, allowing you to edit your photos using one of the most powerful photo-editing solutions around. And you can then show off your creations by creating a portfolio website and using a range of social media tools, which are included in the plan. On top of these great features, you get 20GB of cloud storage. Adobe says this is enough data to backup 4,000 JPEG files.

4. NordLocker A highly secure photo storage solution Reasons to buy + Very, very secure + Free version + Affordable pro version Reasons to avoid - Currently only available on Windows and Mac

Nord Security might be more known for offering one of the best virtual private networks (NordVPN), but it’s also developed a powerful substitute to Google Photos.

NordLocker will enable you to upload all your photos and videos to the cloud, where they’ll be protected by end-to-end encryption. As well as being highly secure, it’s also easy-to-use and allows you to backup your photos using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

When you want to access your photos and videos, you just need to log in to your NordLocker account on a PC or Mac. Thanks to automatic data backups, you can easily retrieve your precious photos and videos if your device is broken or lost. NordLocker also boasts a secure file sharing feature, which allows you to give someone permission to access one of your encrypted folders (i.e. locker) and send it to them securely.

So, you’re probably wondering how much an encrypted cloud storage solution will cost? Well, there’s actually a free version of NordLocker, and it’ll provide 3GB of cloud storage. If that’s not sufficient, you can always go premium. For an annual fee of $47.88 ($3.99 per month), you’ll get 500GB of cloud storage.

5. Amazon Photos The best free alternative to Google Photos Reasons to buy + Great benefits for Prime users + Excellent value + Powerful search feature Reasons to avoid - Non-Prime users may feel a bit alienated

Amazon Photos is another great photo storage app, offering Prime members unlimited storage for photos and 5GB of storage for videos. Meanwhile, non-Prime users are provided with 5GB of photo and video storage.

If you download the Amazon Photo app, you can use it to automatically save and back up every photo and video stored on your device. That way, you can save memory on your phone and retrieve content when your device is damaged or lost.

Prime users not only get more storage on Amazon Photo, but can also give unlimited storage to five family members and quickly find specific photos by entering search terms based on words, locations, and names.

Using the Amazon Photo app, you can view your photos and videos on all your devices. And if there’s a photo or video that you want to share with someone, you can send it via text message, email, and supported apps.

6. Flickr A popular social network for photographers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Ample free storage + The ability to connect with other photographers + Cheap premium plan Reasons to avoid - You can't use it for storing raw files

Many cloud storage solutions charge obscene amounts for just a tiny amount of storage, but that’s certainly not the case with Flickr.

The American image and video hosting platform will let you store up to 1000 photos and videos at no cost. But you’ll need to deal with in-app advertisements, which obviously allow Flickr to make money while being generous with its free cloud storage.

If you have over 1000 photos and videos you want to store on Flickr, you’ll need to sign up for a premium account. A $6.99 monthly plan provides unlimited storage, no adverts, and more.

The main attraction of Flickr is the fact that photos are organized in a neat and tidy social feed, which you can have as public or private. By setting your Flickr photostream as public, other photographers can follow and comment on your work.

What is Google Photos?

Google Photos is a popular cloud storage solution for backing up photos and videos. It was launched by the American tech giant in 2015, and since then, it’s grown to more than a billion users worldwide.

Over the past five years, Google Photos has made a reputation for itself as the most affordable cloud storage solution. In fact, since launching five years ago, it’s provided unlimited photo and video storage at no charge.

With Google Photos, you can upload all your photos and videos to the cloud. And by accessing the Google Photos app on a smartphone, tablet, or computer, you can view your photos and videos whenever and wherever you want.

Another great feature of Google Photos the ability to find a specific image or video by using a powerful search function. You can also use the app to send photos, videos, and albums to your loved ones, quickly and easily. Google Photos offers a range of editing tools and smart filters, too.