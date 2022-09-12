Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Audio player loading…

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio.

These iPhones are removed from the official Apple e-store (opens in new tab) globally and in India. And will be phased out from other retail channels once the current stocks are cleared. You can still buy these phones from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, etc. and from the retailers if available. Since these phones are discontinued, you can expect these phones to get a hefty price cut in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Here is the new lineup of Apple iPhones after the launch of the iPhone 14 series:

(Image credit: Apple)

These are the phones getting discontinued

Apple iPhone 11

(Image credit: Future)

Apple iPhone 11 was a very popular choice among consumers in India, owing to the price cut it received over the years. You will not be able to buy the phone from the retailers, and if you want to get an iPhone 11 and see a good deal on it in the upcoming sales, don't hesitate; just buy it. You may not be able to see the phone on sale in the coming months on Flipkart or Amazon.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The introduction of the iPhone 14 series marked the discontinuation of the mini-series of the iPhone. With the discontinuation of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini remains the only mini-series phone in the company's lineup.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have minimal differences compared to iPhone 14 Plus. The same Apple A15 Bionic chipsets from iPhone 13 series power iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. And if these two phones should exist, they should get a price cut, and that could jeopardize the sales of the newer phones.

Apple Watch Series 3

(Image credit: Future)

Apple has also discontinued Apple Watch Series 3 with the new Apple Watch SE. The discontinuation of this watch is a long time coming, and we're not surprised at that because it's been around since 2017, and the new Apple Watch SE directly competes with it.

Why are these products getting discontinued?

Discontinuing phones is a usual business for Apple. After new Apple iPhones are introduced, Apple updates its lineup of iPhones available in the market. That would mean discontinuing older models so that the older phones won't interfere with the sales of newer models.

It is a decision from Apple to make you buy the pricier models instead of buying an older model that costs less.

For example, if given a choice to buy either iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 Pro for the same price, which one would you instead buy? I would choose iPhone 13 Pro over iPhone 14 any day. But you can't do that now because Apple has taken that choice away from us.