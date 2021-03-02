Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India slashed by Rs 3,000

Xiaomi Mi 10T price has been dropped in India. The Mi 10T was launched along with the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro back in October 2020. The price has been dropped by Rs 3,000 both on Amazon and Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T which was launched starting at Rs 35,999 has received a Rs 3,000 price cut. In addition to the price cut, the device is also eligible for flat Rs 3,000 off on ICICI card which makes the deal even sweeter. This also makes the Mi 10T one of the most affordable Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone right along with the iQoo 3.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India and availability

Check out Xiaomi Mi 10T on Amazon and Flipkart 6+128GB: Rs 32,999 | 8+128GB: Rs 34,999 Additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank cardsView Deal

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is now available for Rs 32,999 for the 6+128GB variant and the 8+128GB variant is available for Rs 34,999. On top of this price cut, you can also avail additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards which brings down the price to Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively - surely a deal that you don’t want to miss.

The price has been now dropped by Rs 3,000 for both variants. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is available in Cosmic Black with a ceramic finish and Lunar Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 10T specs

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 10T sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz LCD panel. It uses AdaptiveSync to switch the refresh rate between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz based on the type of content. It has a peak brightness of 650 nits and is also capable of HDR10+ playback. Features such as MEMC, True Colour, a new Reading mode and P3 colour gamut are also present. The fingerprint sensor is embedded within the power button on the right side. The front, back and camera are protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Mi 10T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset(5G) with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. There is a triple camera array onboard which consists of a 64MP f/1.89 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 20MP in-display selfie camera. The Mi 10T packs in a large 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 33W Dual-Split charging. An anti-bacterial case and film will also be included in the box.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro which was launched alongside the Mi 10T comes with a 108MP main camera with OIS while the rest of the specs remains the same. It is priced at Rs 39,999 and you can get it for Rs 36,999 with ICICI bank offer.

Check out Xiaomi Mi 10T on Amazon and Flipkart 6+128GB: Rs 32,999 | 8+128GB: Rs 34,999 Additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank cardsView Deal

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!