Deal alert: Rs 10,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the company’s flagship lineup for the year, balancing features and price. If you were looking to buy one, this month is a great time to do so as its price in India is down by Rs 10,000 along with some other offers.

Samsung India announced today that all variants of the Galaxy S21 Plus will be available with an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 — the biggest discount on the smartphone yet. Now, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 71,999 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 75,999. The offer is already live on the company’s website and Amazon.in , with the latter offering an additional Rs 7,000 discount for transactions made with HDFC Bank cards.

The offer ends on June 30, 2021. Along with these discounts, customers can also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a price of just Rs 990, instead of the usual Rs 15,990 — taking the total savings up to a whopping Rs 32,000. The offer is valid on all colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet

Discount offer ends on June 30 Buy Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on Amazon 128GB: Rs 81,999 Rs 71,999 256GB: Rs 85,999 Rs 75,999

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs and features

The Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset, which is an octa-core platform built on the 5nm process. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that can not be expanded.

As for the display, the phone offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For photography , the S21 Plus has a triple-camera array, consisting of a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 64MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, with a 10MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include a 4,800mAh battery, 25W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, etc.