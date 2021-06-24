Trending

All OnePlus smartphones and devices are on discount this week

Here are the best offers from the OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus Community Sale
(Image credit: OnePlus)
While the rest of the world is celebrating Prime Day, the big sale has been delayed in India by a few months. If you were looking for a bit of consolation, OnePlus’ entire product portfolio is currently on discount as part of a promotional campaign.

Called the OnePlus Community Sale, devices such as smartphones, TVs, earphones, fitness trackers and other accessories have received temporary price cuts till June 27. The offers are valid on Amazon, Flipkart and oneplus.in, but there are some differences between them. 

Here are the best deals on OnePlus products for this week.

Phones

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro @ Rs 64,999  Rs 61,999

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 9 Pro is eligible for a Rs 3,000 instant discount, when purchased with an HDFC Bank card. The effective starting price is Rs 61,999.View Deal

Buy OnePlus 9 @ Rs 49,999  Rs 47,500  Rs 44,500

The OnePlus 9 has a Rs 2,499 discount for everyone, along with an additional Rs 3,000 off for HDFC Bank cards. It now starts at Rs 47,440.View Deal

Buy OnePlus 9R @ Rs 39,999  Rs 37,999

The OnePlus 9R has a Rs 2,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers, bringing the starting price down to Rs 37,999. View Deal

Buy OnePlus Nord CE @ Rs 27,999  Rs 26,999

The new OnePlus Nord CE also comes with a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC Bank cardholders. The Silver Ray colourway is also available now.View Deal

Accessories

Buy OnePlus Buds Z @ Rs 2,999  Rs 2,699

The excellent true wireless OnePlus Buds Z are currently down by Rs 300, 10% lower at Rs 2,699.View Deal

Buy OnePlus Band @ Rs 2,499  Rs 2,299

The OnePlus Band fitness tracker is even more affordable now with a Rs 200 discount at Rs 2,299.View Deal

Smart TVs

Buy OnePlus TV 32Y1 @ Rs 15,999  Rs 15,499  Rs 14,499

The cheapest smart TV from OnePlus, the 32-inch Y1 has a Rs 500 discount going on along with a Rs 1,000 HDFC Bank card offer.View Deal

Buy OnePlus TV 40Y1 @ Rs 23,999  Rs 23,499  Rs 21,999

Similarly, the OnePlus TV 40-inch has a Rs 500 discount and an additional Rs 1,500 instant cashback for HDFC Bank customers.View Deal

Buy OnePlus TV 43Y1 @ Rs 26,999  Rs 25,999  Rs 24,499

If you were looking for something a little bigger, the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1 is currently down by Rs 1,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 for HDFC Bank.View Deal

