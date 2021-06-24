All OnePlus smartphones and devices are on discount this week

While the rest of the world is celebrating Prime Day, the big sale has been delayed in India by a few months. If you were looking for a bit of consolation, OnePlus’ entire product portfolio is currently on discount as part of a promotional campaign.
Called the OnePlus Community Sale, devices such as smartphones, TVs, earphones, fitness trackers and other accessories have received temporary price cuts till June 27. The offers are valid on Amazon, Flipkart and oneplus.in, but there are some differences between them.
Here are the best deals on OnePlus products for this week.
Phones
Buy OnePlus 9 Pro @
Rs 64,999 Rs 61,999
The top-of-the-line OnePlus 9 Pro is eligible for a Rs 3,000 instant discount, when purchased with an HDFC Bank card. The effective starting price is Rs 61,999.View Deal
Buy OnePlus 9R @
Rs 39,999 Rs 37,999
The OnePlus 9R has a Rs 2,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers, bringing the starting price down to Rs 37,999. View Deal
Buy OnePlus Nord CE @
Rs 27,999 Rs 26,999
The new OnePlus Nord CE also comes with a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC Bank cardholders. The Silver Ray colourway is also available now.View Deal
Accessories
Buy OnePlus Buds Z @
Rs 2,999 Rs 2,699
The excellent true wireless OnePlus Buds Z are currently down by Rs 300, 10% lower at Rs 2,699.View Deal
Buy OnePlus Band @
Rs 2,499 Rs 2,299
The OnePlus Band fitness tracker is even more affordable now with a Rs 200 discount at Rs 2,299.View Deal
Smart TVs
Buy OnePlus TV 32Y1 @
Rs 15,999 Rs 15,499 Rs 14,499
The cheapest smart TV from OnePlus, the 32-inch Y1 has a Rs 500 discount going on along with a Rs 1,000 HDFC Bank card offer.View Deal
Buy OnePlus TV 40Y1 @ Rs 23,999 Rs 23,499 Rs 21,999
Similarly, the OnePlus TV 40-inch has a Rs 500 discount and an additional Rs 1,500 instant cashback for HDFC Bank customers.View Deal
Buy OnePlus TV 43Y1 @
Rs 26,999 Rs 25,999 Rs 24,499
If you were looking for something a little bigger, the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1 is currently down by Rs 1,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 for HDFC Bank.View Deal