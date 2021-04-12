LG Wing available at Rs 29,999 – for this week only

The LG Wing 5G was the last major smartphone from the Korean giant before it quit making phones last week. In case you want to own one a piece of history, now is perhaps the best time to do so, as the LG Wing is down to less than half its usual price for this week.

The LG Wing launched in India in October 2020 at a price of Rs 69,990 — not too far from its global pricing. However, soon after that, LG shuttered its entire smartphone division and confirmed that there will be no new devices from the company.

Just days after that announcement, the LG Wing price in India has dropped down to Rs 29,999, a whopping Rs 40,000 lower than its original price. The deal is valid only from April 13 to April 15, during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale . Flipkart says the phone will get one year of manufacturer warranty, while LG claims three years of software updates – though, actual delivery could vary.

It’s unclear if there will be plenty of stocks, so you might want to act fast once the sale starts. To know the current status of the LG Wing availability, click on the View Deal button above.

LG India did something similar last year, where the LG G8X dropped to Rs 19,999 from the original price of Rs 54,990, and slowly increased in price in every subsequent sale.

LG Wing specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The LG Wing has a primary 6.8-inch OLED display with a 3.9-inch secondary display underneath. There are no punch-holes or notches as the selfie camera resides in a pop-up mechanism. Even with these moving parts, the entire package is IP54 rated for water-resistance as well as MIL-STD 810G certification for drop protection. It is 10.9mm thick and weighs 260 grams.

On the inside, the LG Wing is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

For photography , the LG Wing has a triple-camera with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a second 12MP wide shooter for videos. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera.