The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices and sales in July 2020

Whether you're experiencing the dreaded Joy-Con drift, or you're simply after some new controllers to up your multiplayer ante, you might be a little taken aback by the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con price. $79.99 (£69.99 / AU$119) is a lot to pay for a replacement gamepad, considering the Pro Controller price sits at $69.99 (£59.99 / AU$118).

However, there's a lot of tech packed into these controllers, and we've seen Joy-Con sales hit around $59.99 / £65 over the past year or so. There's light at the end of the tunnel then, with the Neon Red / Blue versions at least offering up discounts during busier shopping periods.

If you're looking for different colors, you might be facing a slight premium as certain variants are rarer to find on the shelves than others. That means price hikes can, and do, occur - especially if you're shopping in the UK. We're rounding up Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices on a range of color variants below, so you can easily check if your hue of choice is available in your region.

There are cheaper alternatives out there, however. So, if you're looking to replace a dodgy controller or you're looking for a cheap Joy-Con to expand your multiplayer options for less, definitely take a look at the likes of the Hori Split-Pad Pro and Nyko Dualies further down the page.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices

Is the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con price worth it?

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con price is actually $10 more than the Pro Controller, despite being the standard issue controller for the console. However, you are technically getting two gamepads for this price, doubling up your multiplayer capacity from the off and giving you more color combinations for your Switch as well.

However, whether it's worth picking up a new set of Joy-Con if you're not fussed about HD rumble or seamless pairing (for example if you're just after more multiplayer controllers) is another question. You won't get the full experience with a cheap Joy-Con alternative, and the grip may take some getting used to if you've grown accustomed to the feel of the real thing, but it might be worth checking out the alternative options below if you're just looking for compatibility.

Cheap Joy-Con alternatives

The cheap Joy-Con alternatives below offer compatibility with the Nintendo Switch system only. You might not find as substantial an HD rumble system or even motion controls with these gamepads, and buttons and trigger resistance may be a little spongier when you're spending less cash. However, if you want to avoid the high Joy-Con price when expanding your multiplayer options, they're well worth a look.

How to find Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sales

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sales are fairly limited to particularly busy shopping periods. That means your best bet for reliable discounts will be holiday sales in November or December, however that's not to say you can't find reduced prices throughout the rest of the year.

We usually see US and UK retailers shaving a little off the price of Joy-Con controllers throughout the summer months and around big releases. Check out the comparison charts above for the latest prices, and if you're paying under $79.99 (£69.99 / AU$119) it's likely you're getting a great deal.

We're also rounding up the latest cheap Nintendo Switch games right here on TechRadar, as well as the latest DualShock 4 deals and cheap Xbox One controller sales as well.