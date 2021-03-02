Amazon Prime Video subscription cost: see today’s best prices and deals

Amazon Prime Video is a force to be reckoned with. Available in over 200 countries and with subscribers in excess of 150 million, it’s second only to Netflix in regards the ubiquity of its OTT offering. But, as we’ll explain below, its arguably the better platform given the huge number of available titles and the relatively low Amazon Prime Video cost.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription comes with a full Amazon Prime membership (or even with its 30-day free trial), which bundles film and music streaming with half-a-dozen other perks like free delivery. Even when purchased on its own (only available to do in some countries), it delivers amazing value for money: boasting perhaps the largest library of content of any VOD service, alongside Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, award-nominated films, international exclusives and live sports.

And the Amazon Prime Video price keeps the savings coming, including the platform’s multi-media libraries and retail services, up to 50% off monthly membership for students, and Amazon Prime completely free with select mobile services. That’s a lot of perks for not very much.

Want to know if the Amazon Prime Video subscription cost is worth paying? Below we break-down the pros and cons of a Prime Video subscription compared to some of the other major players like Netflix and HBO Max.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

Amazon Prime Video cost and plans: your quick guide

An Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 per month in the US. In addition to Prime Video, you get ad-free music streaming, access to Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, and free delivery on millions of items. Pay $119 for an annual plan though and save over 20%.

International costs are as follows:

Monthly: £7.99 / $7.99 CAD / €7.99 / AU$6.99 AUD

Annual: £79.00 / $79.00 CAD / €69.00 / AU$59.00 AUD

US and UK subscribers, however, who just want iconic films and hit TV shows can get the Prime Video plan for $8.99 or £5.99 a month.

- To sign up to Amazon Prime, click through to its website

Whatever option you choose, Prime’s entire VOD library is available. Membership lets you stream to three devices simultaneously – although just to two if viewers are watching the same title – and the majority of titles are in HD. However, a few hundred are available to enjoy in 4K UHD and HDR quality, like Marvel Studio’s The Avengers and Knives Out.

Prime Video is compatible with any device with the Prime app. This includes: Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablet; Sony, Samsung, and LG Blu-Ray players; the PS5 & 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S & X; Roku, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV media players; Smart TVs from Panasonic, Vizio, Sony and LG, and Android & iOS devices. It’s also available through Chrome, IE, and Edge web browsers.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video subscription: free trial availability

New customers (and ex-members of 12-months or more) remain entitled to a gargantuan 30-day Amazon Prime Video free trial. It’s one of the biggest draws to the platform, alongside buzz-worthy Amazon Original content.

In the US, Amazon Channels often provide a 7-day trial too, letting you explore a la carte options like Cinemax. But you need to be a fully-fledged, Amazon Prime subscription member to get those.

You could say students receive optimus Prime! A complimentary six-month trial followed by the reduced monthly rate of $6.49 for US students. Meanwhile, individuals qualifying for government assistance – anyone with a valid EBT card, for example – need only pay $5.99 to access the same services.

And, if you’re a Metro by T-Mobile customer, then Amazon Prime membership is thrown in free with selected plans.

How does the Amazon Prime Video cost compare to Netflix?

The two biggest names in streaming are pretty evenly matched. Both the Amazon Prime Video cost and a basic Netflix plan are $8.99, and offer a bountiful selection of classic movies, recent releases, and original content. Prime Video, however, provides three simultaneous streams in HD or above; you’d need to upgrade to Netflix Premium to get four streams in Ultra HD, which is double the Amazon Prime Video cost.

Prime Video has almost 13,000 films available: an impressive amount, although it has its fair share of mediocre titles. And even if Netflix has fewer movies, it has a respectable content library including nearly 2,000 TV series and a never-ending production slate of acclaimed originals like Orange is the New Black, The Queens Gambit, and Stranger Things.

Amazon Prime Video offers great value, especially if you’re a full Prime member receiving discounts and free deliveries. But whichever streaming service you settle on will probably depend on your televisual predilections. So, if you like dark superhero drama The Boys, an eclectic selection of films, and are tempted by some live sports coverage, you’ll want to give Prime Video a whirl.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

How does the Amazon Prime Video cost compare to Disney Plus?

At $6.99 a month – or $69.99 annually – Disney Plus provides viewers with Marvel blockbusters, iconic animated movies, awe-inspiring National Geographic documentaries, 31 seasons of The Simpsons, and every film in the Star Wars saga. All titles can be streamed in HD, and if you’ve got the hardware, dozens of hugely popular films are available in 4K HDR too, like Avengers: Endgame. Prices rise to $7.99 a month ($79.99 a year) from March 26, but the Disney Plus price will still be cheaper than the Amazon Prime Video cost.

Unlike Prime, Disney Plus has a library of hundreds rather than thousands of titles – but they just happen to be from some of the most lucrative and globally recognisable brands around. And with dozens of spin-offs planned throughout 2021, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for example, they can keep audiences engaged and subscription figures rising.

Disney fans lamenting the absence of more grown-up material, however, should try the $12.99 a month Disney Plus bundle with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+, That way you can also enjoy Golden Globe-winning films like Nomadland.

How does the Amazon Prime Video cost compare to HBO Max?

HBO Max is exciting, top-quality, and addictive…but not cheap at $14.99 a month. It’s $6 more than the Amazon Prime Video price, and an account gets you the same number of streams, a total of three. Like Amazon, all content is available in HD with support for select UHD and HDR titles. Plus, of course, it's only available in the US... for now.

With around 1,300 films, HBO Max can’t compete the sheer volume of Prime Video. So why the premium price tag? Because its all thriller and no filler! Yes, you’ve got the HBO's finest here – The Wire, Succession, Euphoria, Game of Thrones – with eight additional entertainment hubs. These bring together family-friendly entertainment (Cartoon Network, Sesame Workshop), DC blockbusters, a TCM-curated selection of films, Studio Ghibli's animated masterpieces, plus exclusive shows like Friends.

As for original content, Prime Video has plenty, including the Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea and Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, which won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. HBO Max hasn’t produced anything of the same calibre yet. But the platform does excel at thrillingly entertaining TV series like Doom Patrol, The Flight Attendant, and Raised by Wolves.

How does the Amazon Prime Video price compare to Apple TV Plus?

Whereas Amazon is stuffed to the gills with the great, the good, and, err…Mannequin 2: On the Move…Apple TV Plus currently has around 60 TV series and films available to watch for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year.

It’s a slender though evolving platform for exclusive content, much of which has A-list talent attached. You’ll find M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological horror series Servant, The Morning Show starring Jennifer Anniston, and the Golden Globe-winning football drama Ted Lasso, plus programmes from talk show host Oprah Winfrey, documentaries and more. That in addition to some acquired titles, including animations based on the Peanuts characters and the Tom Hanks thriller Greyhound.

Despite the limited amount of programming, your $4.99 is well spent. As well as access to bold, high-quality shows, your account can be shared with five other people, and all content is available to stream in 4K. Yet if your primary goal is to fill an entertainment abyss – and use Amazon regularly for deliveries – then a $12.99 Prime subscription is the way to go.

How does the Amazon Prime Video price compare to other streaming services?

Both an $8.99 Amazon Prime Video deal, or a $12.99 Prime subscription bundling in all the extras, provide amazing value. But if you want to recreate the cable experience, you’re better off considering one of the options below – each of which offer a free trial between 3-days and one-month long.

The most affordable option is Sling TV. It has two base packages, Sling Orange and Sing Blue, both of which cost $35 a month. They aren’t the most comprehensive, mind – you max out at 45 channels with Sling Blue – but you can purchase a wide range of add-on packs and Premium channels for an additional fee.

At $64.99, Hulu + Live TV unites the best of on-demand with a respectable IPTV service. It’s got around 4,000 films and series, including Hulu Originals like The Handmaiden’s Tale, and over 65 live channels. Alternatively, you could just pick ad-supported Hulu for $5.99 a month.

YouTube TV is a great all-rounder, also at $64.99, with a robust 85 channel line-up ranging across entertainment (FX, Comedy Central and BET), news (CNN, Fox, ABC), children’s TV (Freeform, PBS Kids), and Sports (ESPN, MLB Network and NBA TV). But for the same price, Fubo TV ups the ante: providing over 115 channels and an incredible amount of sports coverage, so that you never have to miss a single match or major tournament.