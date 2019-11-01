Best PS4 games 2019: the PlayStation 4 games you need to play

Sony's PlayStation 4 is an incredibly powerful console and is arguably the company's greatest achievement to date – that is, until the highly-anticipated PS5 arrives next year. Regardless of whether you're playing on the original PS4 or the more advanced PS4 Pro, you'll need an exceptional library of the best PS4 games to make the most of Sony's spectacular console.

Luckily for you Sony's first-party titles are unrivalled, offering the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Not to mention upcoming exclusives such as Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part 2. There's also a whole host of wonderful third-party titles on the platform from both AAA and indie developers.

To help you decide which games you should fill your PlayStation 4 library with, we've put together this list of the best PS4 games of all time – all of which are available to buy right now. We've even included whether or not they support the PS4 Pro's enhanced resolution and detail in 4K and HDR.

We've tried to include the best PS4 games from every genre – indie, racing, action, shooter, adventure, and more. But if nothing here takes your fancy, check back in with us in a few weeks – with every new release we're updating and revising our choices.

Best PS4 games FAQ: quick questions answered

What is the most popular PS4 game? Well, your tastes might not match everyone else's, but everything on the list below is on Game's bestseller list, so you know you're getting one of the top titles.

What's the best PS4 game to buy right now? Again, that'll depend on your tastes. For MCU lovers, Spider-Man is a no-brainer. FIFA 20 is our top pick for those who like playing football games, and God of War is a beautifully-made narrative RPG (with plenty of combat too).

What are the best PS4 exclusives? In this list, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, God of War and Spider-Man are some of the top-ranking PS4 exclusives available right now.

Is PlayStation better than Xbox? We've put the two consoles head-to-head in our PS4 vs Xbox One comparison, where we cover everything you'd need to know about each console – though you can also see if our round-up of best Xbox games tempt you over the PS4 titles below.

Can I download PS4 games? Yes, most will be available for digital download alongside physical sales. Sony's PlayStation Now service also allows you to stream or download from a library of 1,000 titles for a monthly or annual subscription.

PS4 vs Xbox One: which console is better?

Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends is another contender vying for the battle royale crown. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale shooter where teams of three go up against 57 other players to try to gather loot and be the last person (or squad) standing.

However, unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends sees players take on one of eight classes, each represented by a unique character (imagine Fortnite mixed with Overwatch and you’ll be on the right track.)

Apex Legends is the perfect battle royale game for those who enjoy the genre's premise but can't get onboard with Fortnite's building or PUBG's competitiveness - and it's free. Plus, different classes and abilities make for a more dynamic experience overall.

Not sure it's for you? Check out our full Apex Legends review.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the most recent edition to the epic Assassin's Creed RPG franchise. Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War and sees you stepping into the sandals of either Alexios or Kassandra as they try to uncover the truth about their history while navigating the turbulent world of Ancient Greece as a mercenary.

Odyssey is a graphically stunning PS4 game which will take you to the heart of Ancient Greece – easily securing it a place in our collection of the best PlayStation 4 games. Just make sure you have the time to play it because there's over 100 hours of content to enjoy here.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary for more.

PS4 Pro Support? PS4 Pro enhanced.

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In Battlefield 1 for the PlayStation 4, DICE takes players back in time to World War One and by doing so completely rejuvenates the once stagnating franchise.

Battlefield 1's historical setting helps it to stand apart from the rest of the modern military shooters on the market, with all new weapons, vehicles, and level designs that feel fresh and capture the chaos and brutality of war.

The game offers a poignant and entertaining single-player campaign that sets a new standard for first-person shooter. Broken into six sections, each following a different character and front line location, the campaign never feels dull or repetitive.

The single player campaign even feeds neatly into Battlefield 1's multiplayer mode which, while familiar, also benefits from the much-needed breath of life that the change in setting gives.

Graphically impressive, entertaining, and sometimes touching, Battlefield 1 is a return to form for the series.

Check out our full Battlefield 1 review.

PS4 Pro support? Increased resolution and detail.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

From Software's enigmatic and notoriously challenging Souls titles all hold critical and fan acclaim, but none are as stylistically interesting as the quasi-Industrial era Bloodborne.

It plays like an RPG set indelibly on a hidden difficulty mode with all the helpful text pop-ups removed – which is to say it requires more than a modicum of patience from the player.

But that's the point: in Bloodborne for the PS4, you get out what you put into it. Victory's all the more rewarding when you've watched your enemy, memorized his attack patterns, struck at the opportune moment and prevailed via the game's impeccable melee combat.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Borderlands 3

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Borderlands is back and it's bigger than ever. After a considerable hiatus, it’s time to return to Pandora and rip, tear, shoot and loot your way to victory.

For the uninitiated, the Borderlands franchise is built upon the pursuit of gear. Players earn loot at an almost obscene rate, constantly unlocking new weapons and abilities with which to battle through stylized environments. While Borderlands 3 doesn't offer that much in terms of new few, those who have played they previous instalments are unlikely to be disappointed.

Check out our full Borderlands 3 review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes 4K 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is something of a reset for the bestselling FPS franchise – removing the frills of zombies, jetpacks, double-jumps and futuristic gadgetry for a grounded take on what military engagement actually looks like in the 21st century.

The name is no coincidence, either; 2007's Modern Warfare was a landmark entry in the Call of Duty series, and Activision is looking to recreate what made the game of the same name so successful.

Modern Warfare is all about the gritty realities of war this time out, with the ‘modern’ of the ‘Modern Warfare’ title referring to the gear, weapons and gadgetry being used today in the Middle East and Russia, rather than the far-flung fantasies of science fiction.

While Modern Warfare has some glaring issues with regards to its campaign, it's still the best instalation the series has seen yet - with tight shooting and more multiplayer modes than you can shake a stick at.

Read our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review for our official verdict.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes, 4K but no HDR.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Image credit: Activision)

Crash Bandicoot is one of the classic gaming IPs and a revered figure on the PlayStation platform. We were absolutely delighted, then, when he made his debut in a PlayStation 4 game with the remaster of the N. Sane trilogy.

If you like your nostalgia in big dollops, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy is a remaster well worth picking up. This is the same levels, gameplay, and the iconic music is still there but it's been given a lovely new lick of paint.

At TechRadar we think it's a great example of the way classic games should be resurrected.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1140p at 30fps.

Control

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

The dark horse of 2019, Remedy Entertainment's Control is an action-adventure with a difference.

Control sees you stepping into the shoes of Jessie Faden, the newest director of the clandestine Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) - a Government agency which researches, and ultimately aims to control, paranormal activity. But Jessie’s new role has a few issues not exactly laid out in the job description, including the uprising of a paranormal force known only as the Hiss.

The affinity with which Remedy has courted multiple difficult genres both in film and in games with Control and still managed to deliver a mind-bending story evocative of True Detective and Twin Peaks is absolutely remarkable.

Here's what we said in our full Control review:

"Control feels like what would happen if David Lynch licked a Petri dish full of Jungian psychology and SCP entries. The resulting hallucination would be Remedy’s latest mystery. It’s the videogame that connoisseurs of absurd cinema and the surreal have been waiting for."

PS4 Pro support? No.

Dauntless

(Image credit: Phoenix Labs)

Dauntless is a new free-to-play title in the vein of Monster Hunter World from Phoenix Labs.

Jumping into the boots of a customized slayer, your job is simple: accept quests, hunt Behemoths, get paid and do it over again.

Forward-thinking additions like cross-play at launch and a stacked battle pass make Dauntless an enticing world to jump into, and one that’ll only grow in the months and years to come.

All told, there’s more content in Dauntless, a free-to-play title, than many full-priced titles in today’s market. It doesn’t have the depth of Monster Hunter, but it offers a much more accessible jumping on point with inventive monster designs and exciting but easy to learn combat. It’s free, so what have you got to lose?

Check out our full Dauntless review.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Death Stranding

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding had us worried for a bit. When Kojima Productions' first title was announced back at E3 2016, it did so to a confused and excited crowd. And the path to launch didn't see these feelings change much – they just swayed more into the confusion side.

We seen bottled babies, sea otter costumes and even the appearance of Conan O'Brien, and every new trailer filled us more with fear than hype. But it was all worth it.

Death Stranding is an incredible title that is equally beautiful and unique. Without giving away too much, the premise is that you step into the shoes of deliveryman Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus) who delivers special cargo in the wake of the Death Stranding - a mysterious phenomenon that wiped out many innocent lives. But obviously, it's not all that simple.

Death Stranding is something to be experienced. It's definitely an essential PS4 game - if not the essential PS4 game.

Check out our full Death Stranding review.

PS4 Pro Support? 4k resolution.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Image credit: BioWare)

Inquisition is the proverbial RPG banquet – a 200-hour array of quests, magic-infused scraps, postcard landscapes and well-written character interactions that's perhaps a bit too familiar, at times, but makes up for it with sheer generosity.

It puts you in charge not just of a four-man party of adventurers, but also a private army with its own castle and attendant strategic meta-game, tasked with defeating a mysterious demon menace.

The choice of Unreal Engine makes for vast open environments and sexily SFX-laden combat – fortunately, you can pause the latter to issue orders if the onslaught becomes overwhelming. It's a genre giant and easily one of the best PS4 games.

We can't wait to see what BioWare has up its sleeve for Dragon Age 4.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 (Image credit: Bethesda)

All things considered, Fallout 4 is one of the best games Bethesda has ever made, and definitely one of the best games currently available on the PS4 console.

It ticks all the boxes: a massive, detail-oriented open-world; still-fantastic tenets of looting and shooting; a story filled with intriguing side quests and subplots that feel like they matter; and of course a classic soundtrack that brings it all to life.

In many ways it's the game we've been waiting for since Fallout 3 steered the series away from its top-down role-playing roots. Not only is the world itself wider, but the plot is better, and more digestible, than any of the games before it. There's still a sense of mystery about what's happening, but you no longer have to dig forever and a day through terminals to piece it together.

Welcome home, stranger.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes, 1440p.

FIFA 20

FIFA 20 (Image credit: Electronic Arts) (Image credit: EA)

FIFA is, for many console owners, a highly anticipated annual event. The latest and arguably greatest instalment in the football sim series has arrived in the form of FIFA 20, and it's straight into our list of the best PS4 games.

With this year's iteration of the stalwart series, EA appears to have made some bold strides in the right direction, especially when it comes to giving players what they’ve been asking for in terms of game modes and statistical tinkering.

Add to that a fantastic new way to play in Volta, a light-hearted set of modes for couch co-op and some clever, nuanced gameplay tweaks that coax out a more fair and rewarding game of soccer, this is definitely not an inbetween year or an easy skip if you’re a franchise fan. In fact, it might be the best FIFA game in a good few years, achieved mainly by responding to fan feedback with healthy design decisions.

You can read our full review of FIFA 20 right here and make sure you're the best on the pitch using our tips and tricks guide.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 12 is one of the most under appreciated and anomalous Final Fantasy games, first released in 2006. With this remake, Square Enix gives players a chance to take a second look at the game, this time running much more smoothly, with fewer obvious faults and cracks.

In The Zodiac Age you'll find a beautiful game world, fast and exciting combat, and a sweeping storyline that's an example of the JRPG genre at its best. Whether you're a fan of Final Fantasy or not, 12 is enough of a series outlier that it's a good place to dip in and see what you might be missing. It's a PlayStation 4 exclusive, too.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560x1440 resolution.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale has had a meteoric rise since its release in 2017, and it's not hard to see why. The free-to-play battle royale PS4 game offers players an energetic and enjoyable online multiplayer experience , with a concept that pretty simple to get to grips with: just be the last person standing.

Constant content updates keep Fortnite feeling fresh over a year since its launch so it easily gets a place on the best PlayStation 4 games list.

You can check out our definitive Fortnite Battle Royale review here.

PS Pro support? Yes – 60 fps.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V (Image credit: Rockstar)

Not only is it the best sandbox game on the PlayStation 4 platform, GTA V is also the best golf game, the best tennis sim, the undisputed virtual yoga champ, one of the best racers... it's even a pretty serviceable MMO.

We're used to scale and scope from Grand Theft Auto, but what Trevor, Franklin, and Michael bring us is a staggeringly well-realised city seen from three entirely different perspectives.

Trevor, the maniacal rampage killer whom we discover to be in all of us when we play a Rockstar game; Franklin, the classic rags-to-riches character with street smarts and the ability to pull off a bandana; and Michael, the troubled criminal with a dysfunctional family and a beer gut to show for his life of violence.

However you play GTA V – a multiplayer muckabout, a story-driven third-person actioner, a flight sim – it reveals itself to be the best game on both this generation and the last. One of the very best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? No.

God of War

God of War (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

One of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2018, God of War definitely lived up to the hype. Taking Kratos from Greek to Norse mythology, making him a father, and focusing on narrative as well as completely revamping combat has made God of War a welcome refresh for the franchise.

In our full review, we called God of War "the best game in the series" for many reasons, but the stand-out is that this is a game with heart and it's not to be missed if you're interested in the best PS4 games.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K at 30 fps and HDR.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is developer Ninja Theory's first attempt at publishing its own game and it's quite an achievement. The game follows Senua, a Celtic warrior suffering from psychosis who travels to Hell to rescue her lost lover.

The game uses an interesting mix of binaural audio and innovative visual techniques to communicate Senua's experience with her psychosis to the player, resulting in a game that's likely to be quite different from anything else you've played recently.

Disturbing, insightful and extremely enjoyable to play, this is a game worth taking a look at if you're interested in the best PS4 games.

You can read all about our experience with the motion capture tech behind Hellblade.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Dynamic resolution adaption for stable frame rates.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first-party open-world game that Sony has desperately needed. While Uncharted and The Last of Us have long given PS4 players a fantastic linear experience, Horizon Zero Dawn – developed by Guerrilla Games – gives you the keys to a massive, detail-rich and utterly jaw-dropping open world.

Set in an aesthetically prehistoric post-apocalyptic environment inhabited by robot dinosaurs, the game puts players in the shoes of Aloy, who hunts these creatures and scraps them for parts. It's part Jurassic Park, part 10,000 B.C. and part Asimovian sci-fi epic all rolled into one.

Once you get through the sprawling campaign, check out The Frozen Wilds DLC that sends Aloy up north to the frozen wastes of The Cut, the home of the Banuk Tribe. The Frozen Wilds elevates an already exceptional PS4 game and is well worth the price of entry.

Check out our full Horizon: Zero Dawn review.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K, 30fps and HDR support.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Image credit: Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally here. Just 14 years after Kingdom Hearts 2, Square Enix has blessed us with the latest core game in the franchise which sees Disney and Final Fantasy coming together in a fantasical and charming adventure.

If you're a fan of a fun, action-packed RPG which doesn't take itself too seriously then Kingdom Hearts could be for you. But be prepared, the story can be a bit tricky to wrap your head around.

Still not convinced? Then check out our Kingdom Hearts 3 review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. HDR and 4K at 60fps.

Life is Strange

Life is Strange (Image credit: Dontnod)

Life is Strange is an episodic graphic adventure which tells the story of Max, who moves back to her hometown and reunites with her best friend Chloe – someone who is a bit more rebellious than she remembers.

On top of trying to navigate the difficulties of teenage life, Max discovers that she has the ability to rewind time at any moment and only she can prevent a storm on its way to destroy her hometown.

Rather than focusing on combat, the crux of Life is Strange is the choices Max (AKA you) makes and the effect these choices have on the overall story.

A stunning PS4 game for those who appreciate an engaging story. The prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, is equally mesmerizing.

Make sure you read: Life is Strange, and the importance of contemplation.

PS4 Pro support? No.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Image credit: Konami)

Okay, so Hideo Kojima's last game for Konami – and his last ever Metal Gear game – might be a little tough for the MGS n00b to get to grips with, but it's still one of the best stealth-action games ever crafted. It's undoubtedly worth a spot on our list of the best PS4 games.

The open-world shenanigans will satisfy all your behind-enemy-lines / Rambo fantasies and probably confuse you with crazy plot twists and a million characters all with the same gravel-toned voices.

But hey, that's all part of its charm, right?

PS4 Pro support? No.

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World (Image Credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter is a classic franchise that's been going for a long time, but with its return to console it's been given a new lease of life and dragged kicking and screaming into 2018.

Whether you want to play solo or team up with a group of up to three friends, this game has you enter a stunning game world that feels genuinely dynamic and alive in order to hunt down monsters. For research, of course.

There's a learning curve here, and the Dark Souls-style combat has the potential to frustrate, but this is the most accessible Monster Hunter game we've seen in years. If you've been looking for a chance to break into the series, this is it.

In our Monster Hunter World review we called the game "a bold and confident new chapter" and gave it a "play it now" recommendation. Thinking of becoming a Monster Hunter yourself? Make sure you check out our full survival guide.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Can choose between 60 FPS, 4K resolution, or prioritized graphics. All with HDR support.

Mortal Kombat 11

Image credit: NetherRealm Studios (Image credit: NetherRealm Studios)

If fighting games are more your thing then you know that you can't go wrong with Mortal Kombat - and the latest addition to the series is bloodier than anything we've seen before.

Mortal Kombat 11 doesn't stray too far from what has cemented the franchise as a leader in fighting games, except you can expect better graphics, smoother combat and more graphic fatalities.

If you're looking for a fighting game with a bit of bite then Mortal Kombat 11 is probably for you, as it's definitely the best the genre has to offer on PS4. Plus, new DLC is on the way that will continue to keep the tile fresh.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Option to play 4K at 60 FPS.

NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata (Image Credit: Square Enix)

If you want to play a game that will feel different to anything else you've played recently, we heartily recommend NieR: Automata as one of the best PS4 games right now.

Though it's a sequel to 2010 game Nier, you don't have to have played the first game to enjoy this one. Set in a dystopian future, the story of the game revolves around a war between machines created by alien invaders and the remnants of humanity. Humanity has fled Earth to seek refuge on the Moon, but has sent combat droids down to fight for them.

You play as one of these droids, 2B, accompanied by another droid called 9S. Combat in this game is intensely satisfying, the game world is stunning with a huge sense of scale, and the story is strange (sometimes to a fault) but incredibly entertaining. You won't be disappointed, trust us.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p at 60 fps.

Night In The Woods

Night In The Woods (Image credit: Infinite Fall)

Night in the Woods is an unconventional side-scrolling adventure game that follows on 20 year-old Mae, who drops out of college to move back home with her parents.

With a story based on dialogue choices and tasks, it's a classic coming-of-age tale, with stunning minimalist graphics and laugh-out-loud interactions that will leave you completely hooked on this charming indie game.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 (Image credit: Team17)

Fans of the original Overcooked will not be disappointed by the second instalment in the chaotic couch co-op series, with all new challenges, recipes, and characters to take on with up to three other people.

This time your task is to defeat the 'Un-Bread' (zombie baked goods) that have taken over the Onion Kingdom, by battling through brand new recipes including sushi, pizza, and burgers in increasingly chaotic kitchens. To add to the frantic fun, you must battle obstacles including random fires, collapsing floors, and interfering passers by, all while getting your orders out to the pass in time.

Things get complicated incredibly quickly, and relationships, friendships, and family bonds will be tested as you work together to complete your recipes on time, making it a fun and challenging couch co-op game that will make you truly understand the meaning of "too many cooks spoil the broth".

PS4 Pro support? No.

Overwatch

Overwatch (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch has without a doubt been one of our favorite games to come out in the past few years.

It's a classic team arena shooter from Blizzard, setting two six-person teams of wildly different characters against each other in a bright and cartoonish science fiction universe.

Great graphics, tight maps, and a good roster of characters to enjoy playing. Overwatch is good old fashioned fun and we thoroughly recommend it.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p with 60 fps. 4K UI overplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly game which will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it. And with Red Dead Online, you can team up with a posse of friends to play.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 has gone down a storm with fans and newcomers alike, and it's no surprise. With gorgeous new graphics but the same brain-scratching puzzles and terrifying zombies, Resident Evil 2 is definitely a remake done right.

Check out our full Resident Evil 2 remake review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K resolution at 30fps or a lower resolution at 60fps.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image credit: FromSoftware)

FromSoftware's latest offering is not to be scoffed at. If you thought the Dark Souls series was hard, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is extreme mode.

Sekiro is more punishing than any title we've seen from FromSoftware before, but actually achieving those rare moments of success is extremely rewarding. Set against a background that balances brutality and beauty, Sekiro is one of this year's must-have titles – if you have the patience for it.

Check out our full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Capable of running 1080p at 60fps.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Shadow of the Colossus is a classic PlayStation title, a game that performed graphical marvels when it was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. Now it's been remastered with 4K and HDR support, and this time around the game world is more beautiful than ever, while keeping the original's emotional weight and gameplay.

It's an easy pick for our best PS4 games list.

For those looking for a gaming experience quite unlike any other, Shadow of the Colossus is a must-play. In our full review of the title we called it "a journey well worth taking once, and somehow even more worthwhile second time around"

PS4 Pro support? Two modes: cinematic with 4K, HDR and 30 fps or performance with 60 fps.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Swinging its way onto our best PS4 games list, Marvel's Spider-Man is likely the best comic book-based video game in the entire PS4 library by a country mile (sorry, Batman: Return to Arkham).

While Arkham did a great job bringing the brooding caped crusader to life on our home consoles, it failed to provide us any insight about Bruce Wayne's actual life when he takes off the cowl.

This is different, if only because it shows us two sides of the same hero – the affable Peter Parker and the heroic, self-sacrificing Spider-Man – in the same game. Tie into that the best traversal mechanics since Spider-Man 2 on the PS3, and you have all the markings of a spectacular (and dare we say AMAZING) Spider-Man game.

Don't miss our full Spider-Man review!

PS4 Pro support? 4K HDR.

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The original Titanfall was a great game, but unfortunately it didn't come to the PlayStation. Fortunately, its sequel, Titanfall 2, improves on it every conceivable way: the motion is more fluid, there are more distinct titans to choose from and, hold onto your hats here, there's actually a single-player campaign that might take the cake for the best first-person shooter story of the year.

This game's pedigree is inherited from one of this generation's smartest and most unusual shooters. The original Titanfall married ninja-fast on-foot combat to the gloriously thuggish thrill of piloting giant mechs, which are summoned from orbit a few minutes into each match.

The skill with which Respawn has balanced this mix of styles in the sequel is remarkable – Titans have firepower in excess but they're easy to hit, and maps offer plenty of places for infantry to hide.

Make sure to check out our Titanfall 2 review here.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Higher resolution and more stable frame rates.

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us Remastered (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Many games have offered us post-apocalyptic visions of the future, but none have been as brutal, as believable, or as touching as Joel and Ellie's story.

It was near-perfect on PS3, but with current-gen's increased performance ceiling Naughty Dog found ways to ramp up the visual fidelity to 'drop the controller and stare' levels. A radical tonal departure from Uncharted's jovial treasure-hunting escapades, The Last Of Us Remastered demonstrates the California studio's ability to strike a darker mood, populating the overgrown ruins of its setting with a cast characterised by murky morals but still getting you to care for them like your own bessies.

If you love this one, make sure you keep an eye on all the latest news surrounding its sequel: The Last of Us Part 2. It's likely to be another cracking PlayStation 4 game.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Choice of 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps with HDR.

The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Disappointed by Fallout 76? Don't worry, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is here to scratch your Fallout itch.

Set on the frontier of space, The Outer Worlds sees you awakening from hibernation amidst a conspiracy to destroy Halycon – a colony residing at the edge of the galaxy driven by big-brand corporations. What follows is a wacky, satire-rich RPG that injects loads of fun into the classic Fallout formula we've grown to love.

Don't take our world for it, check out how The Outer Worlds escaped the shadow of Fallout, according to its creators.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Upscaled 4K resolution and native 1400p.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Geralt didn't have the smoothest of entries to PS4, but after some heavy patching and a lot of angry words about visual downgrades, we're left with an RPG boasting tremendous scope and storytelling.

Oh, and combat. And don't forget Gwent, the in-game card game. And there's the crafting to get stuck into. And the alchemy.

You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, then, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. It's invigorating stuff.

Netflix has announced it's working on a Witcher TV series with Henry Cavill taking on the role as Geralt, so if you haven't jumped into the fantasy RPG then now is the perfect time. Keep an eye out on the dev's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game, too.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K resolution or improved performance at 1080p.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was tasked with an impossible task by bringing a satisfying close to Naughty Dog's classic adventure series and delivered something well above our expectations. Exceptionally high production values, an engaging story about a wayward brother and an adventure to remember, Uncharted 4 has them all in spades.

Though Naughty Dog's Uncharted journey has finally reached its destination, you're guaranteed to treasure the memories it created forever.

If you're a PS4 owner, it would be criminal not to take this ride. It's undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games there is.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560 x 1440 resolution with HDR and 30 fps in single-player.

Wipeout Omega

Wipeout Omega (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This bundle of anti-gravity goodness features some of the best versions of Wipeout from over the years. It's not an exhaustive collection of the different games, but it is a great, remastered trio of games that brings you the best of Wipeout racing and chaotic car combat. Multi-player mode is fantastic, but the game's AI improves as you do, meaning some of the later levels are eye-watering challenges.

Here's some Wipeout Omega collection tips and tricks to get you started with this excellent PS4 game.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. HDR and 4K at 60fps.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Looking for an incredible single-player shooter for PS4? Look no further than the 2017 wonder that was Wolfenstein II. Picking up from where the original game left off, this game is a timely social commentary and a superbly silly adventure all rolled into one well-written package.

With tight mechanics and a story worth caring about this is one of the most satisfying first-person shooters we've played in a long time. In our full review we called it "expertly crafted" and recommended that you play it now.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560x1440p.

