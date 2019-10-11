The best iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases

You need iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases to protect your prized smartphone – Apple handsets aren't the most sturdy around, and they cost enough that it's worth protecting them – but iPhone cases can also provide a range of extra features.

Some iPhone XS and XS Max cases come with extra smartphone lenses, others will wallets to hold your credit cards, or battery packs to give your smartphone an extra battery boost.

If you are looking for a new iPhone case, bear in mind that Black Friday 2019 (and Cyber Monday 2019) are just around the corner. Not only will the late-November deals bonanza bring great Black Friday iPhone deals, but savings on accessories.

Accessories including, of course, iPhone XS and XS Max cases, so you could find your phone protector for cheap. TechRadar will be scrutinizing all the deals as they come live, so bookmark the TechRadar Black Friday homepage so you can easily find the savings during Black Friday.

As is always the situation with Apple, you can choose between official cases, or a range of third-party options with other benefits. Now that the iPhone 11 range is out, many case manufacturers have moved onto those newer phones, but there are still plenty of options open to you if you're looking for a case for your iPhone XS or XS Max.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked with newer additions at the top, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases

1. Lucrin Custom iPhone XS Max Case

Almost all phones end up looking the same, so why not kit your glass rectangle with a seriously protective and luxury-looking option? Coming in a wide range of fits and finishes, the Lucrin Custom iPhone cases offer different colors, lettering and more, along with solid slim corner bumpers for shock absorption.

Available directly from Lucrin, prices start at $65 / £47 (roughly AU$85).

2. OtterBox Pop Symmetry Series for iPhone XS Max

A surfboard like the iPhone XS Max, even for those with larger hands, can be a little difficult to handle - solutions like PopSockets may be inelegant but can also be indispensable.

Veteran case-maker OtterBox has produced a case with a PopSocket built in, which is retractable for placing the device in pockets while also providing the expected surety of mind and extra durability - this is one for those with big dreams but hobbit-sized mitts.

Available directly from OtterBox in a variety of colors from $59.95 / £39.99 (roughly AU$75).

3. Tech21 Pure Design Liberty Grosvenor iPhone XS Case

Without a doubt, protection is important, however it is also possible to show a hint of personality while armoring your handset. Case-maker Tech21 vigorously tests its cases for drop protection and shock absorption, while also showing more than a little design flair, such as with this attractive floral option.

Available from Tech21 directly in a number of different style options.

4. 15:21 iPhone XS Max Cork Case

Are you a little different in your tastes? Do you consider plastic phone cases as so 2015, and balk at the thought of buying something ordinary? Swedish start-up 15:21 has your number, with a range of highly unusual cork cases. Recycled and coming with a 4-year warranty, these are a must-have for the discerning style enthusiast while also offering a little buoyancy in the process.

Available from 15:21 directly with prices starting at €39 (roughly $45/£35/AU$65).

5. Element Katana Case

Is money no object in your quest to protect your beloved iPhone? Case-maker Element has made a name for itself in using high-quality materials for its various offerings, and the Katana is one of the latest such options.

Featuring machined stainless steel and an almost unmatched construction process, this is for those willing to shell out by the bucket-load for the ultimate peace of mind.

Available from Element directly with prices starting at $379.95 (around £305/AU$555).

6. Olixar ArmourDillo Case

For those times where money is an object, and where ultimate protection is still an issue, there are still options aplenty. This example from Olixar, exotic nomenclature aside, comes with rugged looks, a handy kickstand and some serious drop protection for the small cash outlay required.

Available from Olixar directly for £7.01 (roughly $9/AU$13).

7. Noreve iPhone XS Max Leather Case

This case from French leather workers Noreve is premium in all the right ways. Coming in a variety of different colors and finishes, there is a plethora of customization options available for those who want them. Offering protection and style, this is a solid overall combination.

Available directly from Noreve, with prices starting at €70 (around $80/£60/AU$115).

8. Torras Slim Fit Case

The Torras Slim Fit case is exactly what it says on the tin: a very thin case to wrap around your iPhone XS and XS Max. It almost certainly won't protect your phone as well as more robust cases on this list, especially those built of multiple materials and more complex designs – but it's better than nothing, and certainly the choice for owners who slip their iPhones into pockets and small bags.

And, of course, these low-material designs are very inexpensive. You can pick it up in both iPhone XS and XS Max flavors from Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk.

9. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Spigen makes an affordable case with a rigid back and flexible bumper for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It's slim, has clear options and gives your phone a more grip-friendly feeling. Spigen also claims it has long-lasting clarity resistant to prevent yellowing found on cheaper iPhone cases and its mil-grade certified protection is designed with Air Cushion Technology.

You can grab it for the iPhone XS from $11.99 / £8.99, or the iPhone XS Max from $12.99 / £7.99, on Amazon in both cases.

10. Mous Limitless 2.0 Case

Mous makes high-end cases that stress the use of real materials, including authentic walnut. The new range of Limitless 2.0 iPhone cases from Mous is both super durable and aesthetically pleasing.

According to Mous, the new cases contain "tiny air pockets and cross linking polymer chains that work like springs", helping to absorb any impact if you drop your iPhone XS by mistake.

Available for both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sizes, these cases come in nature-inspired skins, including bamboo, shell, walnut and more, and start at around $40 (£30 / AU$55).

11. Speck Presidio Grip Case

The Speck Presidio range of cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR is a great option if you're looking for something really functional and protective.

Particularly effective is the Presidio Grip, which features diagonal ridges to stop your new phone from slipping out of you fingers, plus raised edges to protect your bezel-less screen. The Presidio Grip is available to buy from the Speck store for about $40 (£30 / AU$55).

12. Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact Waterproof Case

Whatever life throws at your iPhone, the added protection this Wetsuit Impact case provides should keep it out of harm's way. It sports 360 degrees of water, shock, snow, and dirt protection, thanks in no small part to a flexible glass impact screen that has an anti-fingerprint coating.

The transparent design keeps your iPhone's back on show, and despite its strong defenses against knocks, drops and scratches, it's actually quite slim and lightweight, so it won't slow you down either.

You can pick up the Wetsuit Impact case on Dog & Bone's website for $80 (£60, AU$110).

13. Sandmarc Telephoto Lens Edition

Quality cases geared towards improving smartphone photography are few and far between, but with the Telephoto Lens Edition for iPhone XS, Sandmarc has pulled out the stops to create a super-thin case-and-lens-mount that protects your device on intrepid shoots.

Images taken with the 4X telephoto zoom are remarkably free of the ghosting that often plagues lesser lenses, and most pictures expose with very little flare, to really elevate this smart case system. It even includes a clip-on mount if you want to switch cases and keep on snapping from afar. What's not to like?

You can pick up the Telephoto Lens case on Sandmarc's website.

14. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

If you're a fan of leather cases, you can't go wrong with the sweet-smelling Mujjo label. Each protective case uses full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, which looks great when you first start using it, and even better after it's had a chance to patina.

The unique leather covering extends to the buttons on its Wallet case, which protects the screen edges from drops by rising a millimeter above the edge of the glass. On the back, there's a sleek pocket for your bank cards, while the camera opening and mute button are tapered inwards to avoid intrusion and maintain the smooth, unique aesthetic.

You can pick up this leather wallet case on Mujjo's website.

15. Moshi StealthCover

With "military grade protection" and a magnetic cover, Moshi's StealthCover range for the new iPhone models is not only sturdy, but it also allows you to look at your screen without flipping open the cover.

The folio-style case has a translucent cover, so you can check your notifications and even make FaceTime calls while keeping your screen protected.

The StealthCover is available for around $52 (£40 / AU$75).

16. Apple Silicone Case

Unsurprisingly, Apple has launched its own range of cases to fit the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, with this silicone case designed to fit snugly over the new model - plus it supports wireless charging.

Coming in nine colors, they cost $39 (£45 / around AU$80).

17. Case-Mate

If you're looking for something more fun than functional, take a look at the new iPhone XS/XS Max/XR-friendly cases from Case-Mate. There's a huge range of designs to choose from, including gold glitter, stylish tortoiseshell and even real dried flowers embedded in clear resin (not yet available for the new iPhones, but we're crossing our fingers).

Prices start from around $50 (about £40 / AU$75) for the new iPhone cases and they are available from the Case-Mate website.

18. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

If you're an old fashioned type who likes to get their thoughts down onto paper, the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet could be the perfect way to combine your love for old and new technology.

With a handy pocket to keep your notes safe and credit card slot, these sophisticated-looking cases are available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR for $29.99 (£24.95, around AU$45).

Tim Hardwick contributed to this Best iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases page.