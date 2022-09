Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream: how to watch US Open tennis online from anywhere

Strap yourself in for another rollercoaster ride as Serena Williams runs it back one more time against Ajla Tomljanovic. The Croatian-Australian world No.45 is yet to lift a major title in her career but is a potential dark horse, however, facing Serena in what could be her final ever match at a delirious Arthur Ashe Stadium will be an assault on the senses. Read on as we explain how to watch a Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream Date: Friday, September 2 Time: Not before 7pm ET (local) / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST / 11am NZST Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) | Amazon Prime FREE trial (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: ESPN 2 via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) (US) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

The New York City crowd's raucous support for Serena has not only given the veteran champ on-court belief, but also chipped away at her opponents, whose winners have been met with silence and whose mistakes have been roared to the rafters.

Williams has defied all logic to make it this far, and she played fabulously against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday, but at the age of 40 and having played in the doubles yesterday, how much does she have left in the tank? Her serve will be vital against Tomljanovic, who moves around court superbly but doesn't always fare well against powerful hitters that like to keep points short.

She had a wobble against Evgeniya Rodina during the week, losing the first set 6-1 before regaining her composure to fire back in style, though a similarly slow start could prove terminal in hostile surroundings such as these. This should be a cracker. Here's how to watch a Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Williams vs Tomljanovic: live stream US Open 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Williams vs Tomljanovic will start no earlier than 9am AEST on Saturday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Williams vs Tomljanovic on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Williams vs Tomljanovic.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch Williams vs Tomljanovic

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to live stream Williams vs Tomljanovic: watch US Open tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Williams vs Tomljanovic is set to begin no earlier than 12am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning, but you know it's going to be worth staying up for. You can live stream Williams vs Tomljanovic from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Williams vs Tomljanovic: live stream US Open tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Williams vs Tomljanovic on ESPN 2, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday. The 2022 US Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Stream US Open 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Just bear in mind that it won't be showing either of the singles finals.

How to live stream Williams vs Tomljanovic and watch US Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch US Open 2022 on TSN, with Williams vs Tomljanovic set to begin no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Williams vs Tomljanovic live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Williams vs Tomljanovic: live stream US Open tennis in New Zealand