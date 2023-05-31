How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 online: stream the MMA reality show

Stream The Ultimate Fighter season 31 online
This latest season of The Ultimate Fighter will be available to watch in the US via ESPN and ESPN+. UK MMA fans can tune in via BT Sport, and its on Kayo in Australia. Full details on how to watch an Ultimate Fighter season 31 live stream are just below.
|Premiere: Tuesday, May 30 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
|TV Network: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / Kayo (AUS)
The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Preview
After two years away from the Octagon, UFC icon Conor McGregor makes his return to the sport in the unlikely setting of a reality show, as the Irish star takes centre stage in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.
The two-weight world champion has not fought since his horrific leg-break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and while the 'Notorious' has previously served as a coach on TUF 22, but the stakes are significantly higher this time out.
McGregor now has the task of taking on No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler - both as a coach and then as a fighter.
Now in its 31st season, the long-running MMA fly-on-the wall TV show follows professional MMA fighters in Las Vegas as they train and compete against each other for a prized six-figure contract with the UFC.
Helping McGregor coach and mentor his group of up-and-coming lightweight and bantamweight fighters will be John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy, while Ryan Bader, Robert Drysdale, Jason Strout, and Greg Jones will be on hand to assist former Bellator champ Chandler.
Set to premiere on May 30, the latest run of the show ends in August ahead of a much-anticipated clash between the two superstar trainers that's pencilled in for later this year.
Follow our guide below as we explain how to stream The Ultimate Fighter season 3 online from anywhere.
The Ultimate Fighter season 31: watch in the US without cable
Watch The Ultimate Fighter exclusively on ESPN+
The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is available to watch exclusively on EPSN and streaming service ESPN+.
Season 31 premieres at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Tuesday, May 30, with episodes airing at the same team each week.
ESPN+ only costs $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months.
But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.
And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.
How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Stream Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC content in the UK right now, including The Ultimate Fighter.
Season 31 premieres at 10 pm BST on Thursday, June 1, with episodes going out at the same team each week.
You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV, and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps.
Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £29.99 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month.
The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.
How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Stream Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in Canada
In Canada, you can watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 on TSN.
Season 31 premieres at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Tuesday, May 30, with episodes airing at the same team each week.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to watch the show online.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
Another option is the UFC Fight Pass, which costs $10.99/month or $104.99 a year.
The Ultimate Fighter season 31 stream: How to watch online in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN in Australia.
You can do that through your Foxtel package and also through streaming service Kayo Sports, which also carries the channel and offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
You can also catch all episodes using UFC Fight Pass.