How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 online: stream the MMA reality show

This latest season of The Ultimate Fighter will be available to watch in the US via ESPN and ESPN+. UK MMA fans can tune in via BT Sport, and its on Kayo in Australia. Full details on how to watch an Ultimate Fighter season 31 live stream are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, May 30 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT TV Network: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / Kayo (AUS)

The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Preview

After two years away from the Octagon, UFC icon Conor McGregor makes his return to the sport in the unlikely setting of a reality show, as the Irish star takes centre stage in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The two-weight world champion has not fought since his horrific leg-break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and while the 'Notorious' has previously served as a coach on TUF 22, but the stakes are significantly higher this time out.

McGregor now has the task of taking on No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler - both as a coach and then as a fighter.

Now in its 31st season, the long-running MMA fly-on-the wall TV show follows professional MMA fighters in Las Vegas as they train and compete against each other for a prized six-figure contract with the UFC.

Helping McGregor coach and mentor his group of up-and-coming lightweight and bantamweight fighters will be John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy, while Ryan Bader, Robert Drysdale, Jason Strout, and Greg Jones will be on hand to assist former Bellator champ Chandler.

Set to premiere on May 30, the latest run of the show ends in August ahead of a much-anticipated clash between the two superstar trainers that's pencilled in for later this year.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to stream The Ultimate Fighter season 3 online from anywhere.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31: watch in the US without cable

How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Stream Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC content in the UK right now, including The Ultimate Fighter. Season 31 premieres at 10 pm BST on Thursday, June 1, with episodes going out at the same team each week. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV, and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £29.99 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31: Stream Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in Canada

In Canada, you can watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 on TSN. Season 31 premieres at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Tuesday, May 30, with episodes airing at the same team each week. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to watch the show online. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Another option is the UFC Fight Pass, which costs $10.99/month or $104.99 a year.

