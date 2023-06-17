Norway vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online and on TV from anywhere, team news

Norway vs Scotland live stream

You can watch Norway vs Scotland for FREE on L'Equipe in France and TV2-N in Norway. In the UK this crucial Group A clash will be live on Viaplay. Football fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. It's Fox in the US. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Norway vs Scotland just below.

Norway vs Scotland match preview

Scotland will be looking take another step closer to Euro 2024 when they resume their qualification campaign against Norway on Saturday.

Steve Clarke's side are in a fantastic position after two rounds of fixtures: they sit atop the Group A standings courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Cyprus and a 2-0 defeat of Spain. That latter win must go down as one of their best ever results, as Scotland seek to qualify for a second European Championship on the bounce.

Norway, for their part, have underperformed so far. A 3-0 defeat by Spain on matchday one was to be expected, but they proceeded to drop two points in a 1-1 draw with Georgia. A defeat by Scotland would leave them trailing their upcoming opponents by eight points, a margin that could prove difficult to overturn even at this early stage of the process.

With a team containing Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, Norway are not short of attacking talent. Scotland will have to defend with discipline and organisation throughout this match. Deep down, Clarke might be happy with a point.

The Scotland boss will take heart from the fact his team kept a clean sheet against Spain in March. And although they missed out on World Cup 2022, Scotland have been steadily improving for a while now. Clarke has brought the best out of numerous players and succeeded in making the collective more than the sum of its parts.

This will not be an easy game for the visitors to Oslo, but their recent results mean Scotland will be quietly confident of a positive outcome.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Norway vs Scotland live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch this Euro 2024 qualifier free from anywhere.

FREE Norway vs Scotland live stream

Fans in France can watch the Norway vs Scotland live stream FREE on L'Equipe. Meanwhile, fans in Norway, can watch free on TV2-N.

Travelling outside your home country? Use a good football VPN to pick your location and watch any local stream. We'll show you how below...

Watch a Norway vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Norway vs Scotland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Norway vs Scotland from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Norway vs Scotland live stream in the UK

Norway vs Scotland kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday, and it's being shown on Viaplay. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch Viaplay from abroad. Viaplay has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to live stream Norway vs Scotland in Australia

In Australia, Norway vs Scotland is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for a late night or early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Norway vs Scotland: live stream soccer for in the US without cable

Norway vs Scotland kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, and in the US the game is being shown on Fox Sports, which you can access by streaming with Sling discount. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch various football matches, as its Blue package includes local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. It costs $40 a month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix. Use ExpressVPN to watch Fox Sports from anywhere



How to watch Norway vs Scotland: live stream in Canada

How to watch Norway vs Scotland: live stream in Norway

Norway vs Scotland is being shown on TV2 in Norway. Kick-off is at 6pm CEST. TV2 is one of Norway's main sports channels. It shows the domestic league as well as various international matches. It has also covered the Premier League in the past. Anyone outside of Norway who wants to watch their coverage can just pick up a good sports VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.