How to watch Memorial Tournament: live stream 2023 PGA Tour

In the US, the 2023 Memorial Tournament is being televised on CBS and Golf Channel, with streaming available via Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus. In the UK, you can watch Memorial Tournament golf on Sky Sports. It's available to watch for free with a 7-day trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, June 1 - Sunday, June 4 Stream every session: ESPN Plus (US) TV channel: CBS, Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK)

Watch Memorial Tournament 2023: preview

With each of the top five players in the world descending upon Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, the 2023 Memorial Tournament has attracted what may well be the strongest field in its 48-year history, one that has 28 major titles between them.

Among them are, of course, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and his only true challenger in that regard, Jon Rahm. Unlike Scheffler though, the Spaniard is a past Memorial Tournament champion. A six-stroke lead says he would have doubled-up in 2021 but for positive Covid-19 test, and it was instead Patrick Cantlay that lifted the glittering trophy for the second time.

Cantlay, currently fourth in the golf world rankings, is the only player in the field to have won the Memorial Tournament more than once, though plenty of players have the chance to emulate him this week.

Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner, K.J. Choi, Matt Kuchar, David Lingmerth, William McGirt and defending champion Billy Horschel have all triumphed here once before, but the sheer strength of the field dictates that nothing will be served up on a plate.

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Colin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are all hungry to win this contest for the first time, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Memorial Tournament live stream with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Watch every Memorial Tournament session on ESPN+

Watch Memorial Tournament 2023 on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Memorial Tournament online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. It's $9.99 per month and doesn't require cable. ESPN+ is also available as part of a $12.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

Memorial Tournament 2023 with the Disney Bundle

$9.99 per month gets you ESPN+, which includes the Memorial Tournament and all the PGA action. If you like to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu, you're best off going for the Disney Bundle instead ($13.99). That buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch Memorial Tournament 2023 on TV in the US

Coverage of the 2023 Memorial Tournament is split between Golf Channel and CBS in the US, with CBS getting the best bits of the action. Golf Channel Memorial Tournament coverage: 2pm ET / 11am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday & Friday

12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT to 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Saturday & Sunday CBS Memorial Tournament coverage: 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday & Sunday Memorial Tournament coverage on ESPN Plus: 7am ET / 4am PT to 2pm ET / 11am PT on Thursday & Friday

7.30am ET / 4.30am PT to 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Memorial Tournament 2023 without cable

If you don't have Golf Channel or CBS on cable, don't worry – you still have plenty of options. Both channels are available through FuboTV, a cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 per month. Better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial, and you don't need to sign up for a long-term contract. More ways to live stream Memorial Tournament 2023: Another good option is streaming service Paramount Plus, which is showing everything that's on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Peacock TV, meanwhile, is live streaming everything that's on the Golf Channel. Peacock costs $4.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, and lots more live sport. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. There's also ESPN Plus, which is live streaming early action, Featured Groups, and Featured Holes during live play on all four days of the tournament. Plans cost $9.99 a month, but for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 per month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch Memorial Tournament 2023: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 5pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 4.30pm for Rounds 3 and 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

2023 Memorial Tournament live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9.30pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 2.30am for Rounds 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

