How to watch M jak miłość: live stream the special from anywhere

Watch an M jak miłość live stream

The M jak miłość season finale airs on 30th May in Poland on TVP2 and online via TVP VOD. Polish natives who are away from home can watch it using a VPN from anywhere in the world, as long as they have an internet connection. Read on for full details of how to watch M jak miłość where you are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally M jak miłość broadcast date: Tuesday, May 30 TV channel: TVP2 Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch M jak miłość: preview

If you thought Succession was the best dynasty drama on TV, you need to check out M jak miłość. The Polish soap opera (whose title translates as L for Love) follows multiple generations of the Mostowiak family, and it's been running for over 20 years since it launched in the year 2000.

Episode 1736 is a special, set to air on Tuesday 30th May. And it should hold a few surprises in store, with dramatic events set to befall the Zduński, Rogowski, Budzyński and Chodakowski families.

How exactly? Now that would be telling. The cast and crew are keeping the exact events of the show shrouded in mystery, but suffice to say that Ewa Kalinowska's past is set to catch up with her, and not for the first time. The death of Daniel's daughter will bring about another tragedy.

The elder Mostowiaks led a happy, peaceful existence, free of drama. But their children seem to take a different tack altogether, as this special is set to demonstrate.

Here's how to watch an M jak miłość live stream no matter where you are.

How to watch M jak miłość: free live stream in Poland

M jak miłość is free to stream on TVP2, or TVP VOD online in Poland. TVP VOD is free to watch if you can put up with the ads, or you can subscribe to TVP VOD for 30 days (9.99 PLN), 90 days (14.99 PLN), 180 days (24.99 PLN) or a year (44.99 PLN). If you subscribe and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream M jak miłość from outside Poland

M jak miłość is available to stream via TVP VOD outside Poland, but you might encounter a geoblock in certain regions. If so, a VPN can help you get around this, if you're on holiday from Poland and want to tune in to your favourite soap.

Use a VPN to watch M jak miłość from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to watch M jak miłość: live stream in the UK

No UK networks broadcast M jak miłość, but you can tune in to TVP VOD. Plans start at 9.99 PLN for 30 days, or you can watch for free if you can stomach the ads.

If you're on holiday abroad from Poland and don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN to watch TVP VOD from anywhere in the world.

How to watch M jak miłość: live stream in the USA

M jak miłość isn't broadcast in the US, but you can tune in to TVP VOD from the states and watch it live.

Away from home and geoblocked? Use a VPN to hide your location and watch as if you were back in Poland. Handy if you're holidaying abroad and want to keep up with the 30th May special.

How to watch a M jak miłość live stream in Canada

M jak miłość is available to watch on TVP VOD in Canada, either with a paid subscription or on the ad-supported tier for free.

Can't watch? Use a VPN to unblock a livestream from wherever you are in the world if you're a Polish national trying to tune in from abroad.

How to watch M jak miłość in Australia

Again, TVP VOD streams in Australia, so you should be able to watch M jak miłość without any issues.

But if you do encounter any geoblocking, you can get around it with a VPN if you're a Polish citizen currently in Australia.

